[News Today] NK SOLDIERS' MILITARY TERM LIST
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
KBS secured a document detailing military abbreviations used by North Korean troops on the Kursk front. The document outlines directives for small-scale, assault-style ground operations, including reconnaissance, attacks, and landmine placements. However, it lacked instructions for modern warfare tactics like drone engagements.
[REPORT]
This list of military abbreviations was presumably compiled by North Korean soldiers.
KBS obtained it from the general staff of the Ukrainian Forces, which found it among the belongings of a North Korean soldier from the 91st brigade deployed in Kursk.
Each of the commands, such as spy, move and report, is numbered. The numbers are transcribed into Russian pronunciation.
Most of the commands are related to combat actions, such as "annihilate enemy, spy, ambush, attack, cover, and bury landmines."
But phrases related to modern military techniques, such as "annihilate drones," have no specific commands on how to respond.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
The list only contains conventional terms used in ground warfare, few instructions on modern weapons, rendering it weak to be perceived as a manual.
Many have pointed out so far that North Korean soldiers were deployed to act as human shields for the Russian army by using old-school techniques, such as dashing at the enemy or firing at drones recklessly without any particular strategy.
The list of abbreviations was apparently compiled to be used in combined operations, as language barrier was pointed out as one of the factors behind the high death toll.
Doo Jin-ho / Korea Institute for Defense Analyses
Soldiers use abbreviations to maximize clarity and conciseness. This measure was
apparently aimed at guaranteeing survival, combat efficiency.
So far, more than three thousand North Korean soldiers have presumably been either killed or injured in the Russia-Ukraine war. But the North is considering dispatching more troops.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NK SOLDIERS' MILITARY TERM LIST
-
- 입력 2025-02-14 15:31:22
- 수정2025-02-14 15:32:39
[LEAD]
KBS secured a document detailing military abbreviations used by North Korean troops on the Kursk front. The document outlines directives for small-scale, assault-style ground operations, including reconnaissance, attacks, and landmine placements. However, it lacked instructions for modern warfare tactics like drone engagements.
[REPORT]
This list of military abbreviations was presumably compiled by North Korean soldiers.
KBS obtained it from the general staff of the Ukrainian Forces, which found it among the belongings of a North Korean soldier from the 91st brigade deployed in Kursk.
Each of the commands, such as spy, move and report, is numbered. The numbers are transcribed into Russian pronunciation.
Most of the commands are related to combat actions, such as "annihilate enemy, spy, ambush, attack, cover, and bury landmines."
But phrases related to modern military techniques, such as "annihilate drones," have no specific commands on how to respond.
Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification
The list only contains conventional terms used in ground warfare, few instructions on modern weapons, rendering it weak to be perceived as a manual.
Many have pointed out so far that North Korean soldiers were deployed to act as human shields for the Russian army by using old-school techniques, such as dashing at the enemy or firing at drones recklessly without any particular strategy.
The list of abbreviations was apparently compiled to be used in combined operations, as language barrier was pointed out as one of the factors behind the high death toll.
Doo Jin-ho / Korea Institute for Defense Analyses
Soldiers use abbreviations to maximize clarity and conciseness. This measure was
apparently aimed at guaranteeing survival, combat efficiency.
So far, more than three thousand North Korean soldiers have presumably been either killed or injured in the Russia-Ukraine war. But the North is considering dispatching more troops.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.