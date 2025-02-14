[News Today] NK SOLDIERS' MILITARY TERM LIST

입력 2025-02-14 15:31:22 수정 2025-02-14 15:32:39 News Today





[LEAD]

KBS secured a document detailing military abbreviations used by North Korean troops on the Kursk front. The document outlines directives for small-scale, assault-style ground operations, including reconnaissance, attacks, and landmine placements. However, it lacked instructions for modern warfare tactics like drone engagements.



[REPORT]

This list of military abbreviations was presumably compiled by North Korean soldiers.



KBS obtained it from the general staff of the Ukrainian Forces, which found it among the belongings of a North Korean soldier from the 91st brigade deployed in Kursk.



Each of the commands, such as spy, move and report, is numbered. The numbers are transcribed into Russian pronunciation.



Most of the commands are related to combat actions, such as "annihilate enemy, spy, ambush, attack, cover, and bury landmines."



But phrases related to modern military techniques, such as "annihilate drones," have no specific commands on how to respond.



Hong Min / Korea Institute for Nat’l Unification

The list only contains conventional terms used in ground warfare, few instructions on modern weapons, rendering it weak to be perceived as a manual.



Many have pointed out so far that North Korean soldiers were deployed to act as human shields for the Russian army by using old-school techniques, such as dashing at the enemy or firing at drones recklessly without any particular strategy.



The list of abbreviations was apparently compiled to be used in combined operations, as language barrier was pointed out as one of the factors behind the high death toll.



Doo Jin-ho / Korea Institute for Defense Analyses

Soldiers use abbreviations to maximize clarity and conciseness. This measure was

apparently aimed at guaranteeing survival, combat efficiency.



So far, more than three thousand North Korean soldiers have presumably been either killed or injured in the Russia-Ukraine war. But the North is considering dispatching more troops.