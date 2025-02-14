[News Today] N.KOREA DISMANTLES REUNION CENTER

입력 2025-02-14 15:31:30 수정 2025-02-14 15:32:49 News Today





[LEAD]

It has been found that North Korea is dismantling the Geumgangsan Family Reunion Center, a key symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation. This facility was the last remaining South Korean structure at Geumgangsan Mountain. The government has strongly condemned the action and demanded an immediate stop to the demolition.



[REPORT]

Five reunion events for separated families took place at the facility at North Korea's Geumgang Mountain that was built 17 years ago.



Some 4,000 family members met their long lost kin at this very site.



Family of POW Lee Kwae-suk / Sept. 2009

I'm Jung-ho. There's also Jung-sik, and this is Jung-soo. (Jung-soo?)

Yes, brother, I really wanted to see you.



The South Korean government announced that North Korea has been dismantling this symbolic site of inter-Korean reconciliation since late last year.



Satellite imagery shows traces of the building's roof torn off.



Some pavement blocks on the ground are also missing.



There are also signs of new construction going on at a site that used to house a fire station which was demolished ten months ago.



The South Korean government has expressed strong regret and demanded a stop to the demolition.



Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry

The demolition is an inhumane act that tramples on the wishes of separated families and a grave infringement on S. Korean state property.



Under the order of leader Kim Jong-un, from three years ago, Pyongyang has been tearing down or dismantling Mount Geumgang facilities owned by the South Korean government or companies such as the Hageumgang Hotel, Onjeonggak Pavilion, Guryong Village and the fire station.



The reunion center which cost 55 billion won or some 38 million dollars to construct has been the last major structure that remained standing.



Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Inst. for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.

The policy stance of severing all inter-Korean links continues, and the latest demolition is an extension and final act of that effort.



The government, in cooperation with the international community, is considering legal measures such as making compensation claims.