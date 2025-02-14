News Today

[News Today] N.KOREA DISMANTLES REUNION CENTER

입력 2025.02.14 (15:31) 수정 2025.02.14 (15:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
It has been found that North Korea is dismantling the Geumgangsan Family Reunion Center, a key symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation. This facility was the last remaining South Korean structure at Geumgangsan Mountain. The government has strongly condemned the action and demanded an immediate stop to the demolition.

[REPORT]
Five reunion events for separated families took place at the facility at North Korea's Geumgang Mountain that was built 17 years ago.

Some 4,000 family members met their long lost kin at this very site.

Family of POW Lee Kwae-suk / Sept. 2009
I'm Jung-ho. There's also Jung-sik, and this is Jung-soo. (Jung-soo?)
Yes, brother, I really wanted to see you.

The South Korean government announced that North Korea has been dismantling this symbolic site of inter-Korean reconciliation since late last year.

Satellite imagery shows traces of the building's roof torn off.

Some pavement blocks on the ground are also missing.

There are also signs of new construction going on at a site that used to house a fire station which was demolished ten months ago.

The South Korean government has expressed strong regret and demanded a stop to the demolition.

Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry
The demolition is an inhumane act that tramples on the wishes of separated families and a grave infringement on S. Korean state property.

Under the order of leader Kim Jong-un, from three years ago, Pyongyang has been tearing down or dismantling Mount Geumgang facilities owned by the South Korean government or companies such as the Hageumgang Hotel, Onjeonggak Pavilion, Guryong Village and the fire station.

The reunion center which cost 55 billion won or some 38 million dollars to construct has been the last major structure that remained standing.

Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Inst. for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.
The policy stance of severing all inter-Korean links continues, and the latest demolition is an extension and final act of that effort.

The government, in cooperation with the international community, is considering legal measures such as making compensation claims.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] N.KOREA DISMANTLES REUNION CENTER
    • 입력 2025-02-14 15:31:30
    • 수정2025-02-14 15:32:49
    News Today

[LEAD]
It has been found that North Korea is dismantling the Geumgangsan Family Reunion Center, a key symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation. This facility was the last remaining South Korean structure at Geumgangsan Mountain. The government has strongly condemned the action and demanded an immediate stop to the demolition.

[REPORT]
Five reunion events for separated families took place at the facility at North Korea's Geumgang Mountain that was built 17 years ago.

Some 4,000 family members met their long lost kin at this very site.

Family of POW Lee Kwae-suk / Sept. 2009
I'm Jung-ho. There's also Jung-sik, and this is Jung-soo. (Jung-soo?)
Yes, brother, I really wanted to see you.

The South Korean government announced that North Korea has been dismantling this symbolic site of inter-Korean reconciliation since late last year.

Satellite imagery shows traces of the building's roof torn off.

Some pavement blocks on the ground are also missing.

There are also signs of new construction going on at a site that used to house a fire station which was demolished ten months ago.

The South Korean government has expressed strong regret and demanded a stop to the demolition.

Koo Byoung-sam / Spokesperson, Unification Ministry
The demolition is an inhumane act that tramples on the wishes of separated families and a grave infringement on S. Korean state property.

Under the order of leader Kim Jong-un, from three years ago, Pyongyang has been tearing down or dismantling Mount Geumgang facilities owned by the South Korean government or companies such as the Hageumgang Hotel, Onjeonggak Pavilion, Guryong Village and the fire station.

The reunion center which cost 55 billion won or some 38 million dollars to construct has been the last major structure that remained standing.

Prof. Lim Eul-chul / Inst. for Far Eastern Studies, Kyungnam Univ.
The policy stance of severing all inter-Korean links continues, and the latest demolition is an extension and final act of that effort.

The government, in cooperation with the international community, is considering legal measures such as making compensation claims.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

부산 호텔 공사장 화재…6명 사망·7명 부상

부산 호텔 공사장 화재…6명 사망·7명 부상
헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 10차 변론기일 지정…한덕수 등 증인 채택

헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 10차 변론기일 지정…한덕수 등 증인 채택
국회, ‘마은혁 헌법재판관 임명촉구 결의안’ 의결

국회, ‘마은혁 헌법재판관 임명촉구 결의안’ 의결
노상원 수첩에 ‘문재인·이준석·유시민’…체포 대상 수백 명 달했나

노상원 수첩에 ‘문재인·이준석·유시민’…체포 대상 수백 명 달했나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.