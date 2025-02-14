News Today

[News Today] CORPORATIONS CAN TRADE CRYPTO

입력 2025.02.14 (15:31)

[LEAD]
Starting in April, corporations, not just individuals, will be eligible to trade virtual assets. This is part of an initiative to scale back regulations and foster market growth. However, achieving the stage where virtual asset ETFs are traded, much like abroad, appears to be a long way off.

[REPORT]
This international relief organization started accepting donations in virtual assets three years ago, but it no longer advertises the fact.

This is because it's impossible to cash virtual assets.

Other organizations receiving virtual asset donations are in the same predicament.

Jeong Ho-yun/ World Vision
We've been asked if we accept donations in virtual asset. But the interest has died down since there hasn't been talks about promoting virtual asset donations.

At present, a corporation or a group cannot open an account for virtual assets under its real name.

Because there is no account, trading is also impossible. But that is to change starting in the second quarter.

The government will allow non-profit corporations to set up a virtual asset account in the corporation's name.

This means university or charity organizations can sell donated virtual assets.

In the second half of this year, even listed companies can open up accounts and make investments.

For instance, Samsung Electronics or Hyundai Motors can buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Kim So-young/ Vice Chair, Financial Services Commission
We agreed that corporations should be allowed to take part since such ecosystem already exists abroad.

But financial companies will still be banned from trading in virtual assets.

Financial products like Bitcoin ETFs which were launched in the U.S. in January of 2024 are still inaccessible in Korea.

Korea's financial authorities worry that investing in virtual assets with customers' money may give rise to serious financial uncertainties.

The government plans to watch how the phased allowance would turn out and decide whether to allow even the finance sector to deal in virtual assets.

