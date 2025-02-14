[News Today] CORPORATIONS CAN TRADE CRYPTO
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Starting in April, corporations, not just individuals, will be eligible to trade virtual assets. This is part of an initiative to scale back regulations and foster market growth. However, achieving the stage where virtual asset ETFs are traded, much like abroad, appears to be a long way off.
[REPORT]
This international relief organization started accepting donations in virtual assets three years ago, but it no longer advertises the fact.
This is because it's impossible to cash virtual assets.
Other organizations receiving virtual asset donations are in the same predicament.
Jeong Ho-yun/ World Vision
We've been asked if we accept donations in virtual asset. But the interest has died down since there hasn't been talks about promoting virtual asset donations.
At present, a corporation or a group cannot open an account for virtual assets under its real name.
Because there is no account, trading is also impossible. But that is to change starting in the second quarter.
The government will allow non-profit corporations to set up a virtual asset account in the corporation's name.
This means university or charity organizations can sell donated virtual assets.
In the second half of this year, even listed companies can open up accounts and make investments.
For instance, Samsung Electronics or Hyundai Motors can buy and sell cryptocurrencies.
Kim So-young/ Vice Chair, Financial Services Commission
We agreed that corporations should be allowed to take part since such ecosystem already exists abroad.
But financial companies will still be banned from trading in virtual assets.
Financial products like Bitcoin ETFs which were launched in the U.S. in January of 2024 are still inaccessible in Korea.
Korea's financial authorities worry that investing in virtual assets with customers' money may give rise to serious financial uncertainties.
The government plans to watch how the phased allowance would turn out and decide whether to allow even the finance sector to deal in virtual assets.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] CORPORATIONS CAN TRADE CRYPTO
-
- 입력 2025-02-14 15:31:44
- 수정2025-02-14 15:33:00
[LEAD]
Starting in April, corporations, not just individuals, will be eligible to trade virtual assets. This is part of an initiative to scale back regulations and foster market growth. However, achieving the stage where virtual asset ETFs are traded, much like abroad, appears to be a long way off.
[REPORT]
This international relief organization started accepting donations in virtual assets three years ago, but it no longer advertises the fact.
This is because it's impossible to cash virtual assets.
Other organizations receiving virtual asset donations are in the same predicament.
Jeong Ho-yun/ World Vision
We've been asked if we accept donations in virtual asset. But the interest has died down since there hasn't been talks about promoting virtual asset donations.
At present, a corporation or a group cannot open an account for virtual assets under its real name.
Because there is no account, trading is also impossible. But that is to change starting in the second quarter.
The government will allow non-profit corporations to set up a virtual asset account in the corporation's name.
This means university or charity organizations can sell donated virtual assets.
In the second half of this year, even listed companies can open up accounts and make investments.
For instance, Samsung Electronics or Hyundai Motors can buy and sell cryptocurrencies.
Kim So-young/ Vice Chair, Financial Services Commission
We agreed that corporations should be allowed to take part since such ecosystem already exists abroad.
But financial companies will still be banned from trading in virtual assets.
Financial products like Bitcoin ETFs which were launched in the U.S. in January of 2024 are still inaccessible in Korea.
Korea's financial authorities worry that investing in virtual assets with customers' money may give rise to serious financial uncertainties.
The government plans to watch how the phased allowance would turn out and decide whether to allow even the finance sector to deal in virtual assets.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.