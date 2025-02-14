News Today

[News Today] RULES ON IN-FLIGHT POWER BANKS

입력 2025.02.14 (15:31) 수정 2025.02.14 (15:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Going forward, passengers on National Airlines must store portable batteries in visible places within clear plastic bags. It's also prohibited to plug these batteries into on-board power sources or to connect them for direct charging

[REPORT]
From next month, flight passengers carrying portable batteries or power banks on Korean airlines with them must abide by the following rules.

They must either attach insulating tape to the charging terminal or cover the lid.

If that's difficult, they must place their portable batteries in plastic bags.

This is necessary to prevent short circuits that occur when metal comes into contact with the charging terminal.

Yu Kyung-soo / Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Transport Ministry
If passengers fail to take preventive measures, the airline staff will provide plastic bags at check-in counters or on the plane.

Passengers will not be allowed to store power banks in overhead compartments.

The item must be carried by passengers or placed in the front seat pocket.

The same regulations will apply to e-cigarettes.

When there are suspicious signs in batteries such as smoke or swelling, passengers must notify the flight crew immediately.

Oh Seung-wook / Goyang resident
With so many aviation accidents recently, safety measures are needed and passengers should comply.

Charging portable batteries on the plane will be prohibited.

Charging mobiles phones or laptop computers with power banks will be permitted, but connecting them to the in-flight power supply or other batteries will be banned.

The number of carry-on power banks will be strictly limited.

Each passenger will be allowed to carry only up to five small power banks.

Those who need more for medical reasons must obtain permission from their airline.

Security checks will be stepped up as well.

If a portable battery is found to be the cause of last month's Air Busan aircraft fire, the transport ministry will discuss with international organizations whether to impose a stricter limit on in-flight power banks.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] RULES ON IN-FLIGHT POWER BANKS
    • 입력 2025-02-14 15:31:55
    • 수정2025-02-14 15:33:07
    News Today

[LEAD]
Going forward, passengers on National Airlines must store portable batteries in visible places within clear plastic bags. It's also prohibited to plug these batteries into on-board power sources or to connect them for direct charging

[REPORT]
From next month, flight passengers carrying portable batteries or power banks on Korean airlines with them must abide by the following rules.

They must either attach insulating tape to the charging terminal or cover the lid.

If that's difficult, they must place their portable batteries in plastic bags.

This is necessary to prevent short circuits that occur when metal comes into contact with the charging terminal.

Yu Kyung-soo / Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Transport Ministry
If passengers fail to take preventive measures, the airline staff will provide plastic bags at check-in counters or on the plane.

Passengers will not be allowed to store power banks in overhead compartments.

The item must be carried by passengers or placed in the front seat pocket.

The same regulations will apply to e-cigarettes.

When there are suspicious signs in batteries such as smoke or swelling, passengers must notify the flight crew immediately.

Oh Seung-wook / Goyang resident
With so many aviation accidents recently, safety measures are needed and passengers should comply.

Charging portable batteries on the plane will be prohibited.

Charging mobiles phones or laptop computers with power banks will be permitted, but connecting them to the in-flight power supply or other batteries will be banned.

The number of carry-on power banks will be strictly limited.

Each passenger will be allowed to carry only up to five small power banks.

Those who need more for medical reasons must obtain permission from their airline.

Security checks will be stepped up as well.

If a portable battery is found to be the cause of last month's Air Busan aircraft fire, the transport ministry will discuss with international organizations whether to impose a stricter limit on in-flight power banks.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

부산 호텔 공사장 화재…6명 사망·7명 부상

부산 호텔 공사장 화재…6명 사망·7명 부상
헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 10차 변론기일 지정…한덕수 등 증인 채택

헌재, 윤 대통령 탄핵심판 10차 변론기일 지정…한덕수 등 증인 채택
국회, ‘마은혁 헌법재판관 임명촉구 결의안’ 의결

국회, ‘마은혁 헌법재판관 임명촉구 결의안’ 의결
노상원 수첩에 ‘문재인·이준석·유시민’…체포 대상 수백 명 달했나

노상원 수첩에 ‘문재인·이준석·유시민’…체포 대상 수백 명 달했나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.