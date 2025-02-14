[News Today] RULES ON IN-FLIGHT POWER BANKS

Going forward, passengers on National Airlines must store portable batteries in visible places within clear plastic bags. It's also prohibited to plug these batteries into on-board power sources or to connect them for direct charging



From next month, flight passengers carrying portable batteries or power banks on Korean airlines with them must abide by the following rules.



They must either attach insulating tape to the charging terminal or cover the lid.



If that's difficult, they must place their portable batteries in plastic bags.



This is necessary to prevent short circuits that occur when metal comes into contact with the charging terminal.



Yu Kyung-soo / Director of Aviation Safety Policy, Transport Ministry

If passengers fail to take preventive measures, the airline staff will provide plastic bags at check-in counters or on the plane.



Passengers will not be allowed to store power banks in overhead compartments.



The item must be carried by passengers or placed in the front seat pocket.



The same regulations will apply to e-cigarettes.



When there are suspicious signs in batteries such as smoke or swelling, passengers must notify the flight crew immediately.



Oh Seung-wook / Goyang resident

With so many aviation accidents recently, safety measures are needed and passengers should comply.



Charging portable batteries on the plane will be prohibited.



Charging mobiles phones or laptop computers with power banks will be permitted, but connecting them to the in-flight power supply or other batteries will be banned.



The number of carry-on power banks will be strictly limited.



Each passenger will be allowed to carry only up to five small power banks.



Those who need more for medical reasons must obtain permission from their airline.



Security checks will be stepped up as well.



If a portable battery is found to be the cause of last month's Air Busan aircraft fire, the transport ministry will discuss with international organizations whether to impose a stricter limit on in-flight power banks.