[News Today] AESPA, JENNIE HONORED AT BILLBOARD

입력 2025.02.14 (15:32)

[LEAD]
We now turn to pop-culture news. The Billboard Women in Music 2025 has once again recognized Korean artists. Building on past success, Korean singers are in the spotlight. We take a look.

[REPORT]
The K-pop group aespa and singer JENNIE of BLACKPINK have been named as honorees of the Billboard Women in Music awards.

Billboard has announced this year's winners ahead of the award ceremony slated for next month.

aespa has been named Group of the Year for its multiple hits and influence on the global music scene.

While JENNIE has received the Global Force Award for her major success as a solo artist and a member of BLACKPINK.

The Billboard Women in Music award was launched in 2007 to honor female artists and music producers who have had positive influence on the global pop music market.

Girl group Twice was the first Korean artist to receive the award back in 2023.

Last year, NewJeans won the Group of the Year award.

