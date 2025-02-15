15 workers rescued by helicopter

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The thick black smoke that rose with the fire quickly engulfed the entire building.



Fifteen workers who could not escape outside fled to the roof and were rescued by hanging onto ropes dropped from a helicopter.



Seo Jeong-yoon reports.



[Report]



Black smoke is continuously billowing from the resort building.



The smoke filled the emergency stairs inside the building as well.



[“Where should we go? (Oh, what is this smell!)”]



Workers who were hastily evacuating to the lower floors panicked when they encountered the smoke.



[“It seems to be coming up from below. Smoke!”]



By the time the firefighters arrived, the smoke had already covered the entire building.



When the fire broke out, over a hundred workers managed to escape outside, but some workers remained inside the building.



As the flames quickly spread to the adjacent building, making evacuation through the entrance difficult, the 15 workers scattered across the floors hurriedly headed to the roof.



Around the same time, a firefighting helicopter arrived in the air.



As the rapidly spreading flames delayed the rescue, concerns for casualties grew.



Each worker was carefully rescued by being hoisted up on a rope.



[Witness: “The helicopter was flying above, and the firefighters who came down were treating people who had collapsed and those who inhaled smoke here.”]



All 15 workers who evacuated to the roof were safely rescued by the helicopter, and 27 others were helped to escape by firefighters from various parts of the building.



However, six workers on the first floor who could not escape lost their lives.



[Hong Moon-sik/Chief of Busan Gijang Fire Station: “There were many combustible materials, so the entrance was blocked. It was not possible to evacuate in the direction of the fire."]



For about two and a half hours, the scene of the fire continued, and during that time, everyone held their breath waiting for news of the rescue.



This is KBS News Seo Jeong-yoon.



