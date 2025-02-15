News 9

Fire at Busan resort kills 6

2025.02.15

[Anchor]

A fire broke out at a resort construction site in Gijang-gun, Busan, resulting in six deaths and twenty-seven injuries.

The damage was significant as a large workforce was mobilized for final construction work ahead of the opening.

First, reporter Jeon Hyung-seo reports.

[Report]

The resort construction site next to the beach.

Thick black smoke engulfed the entire building.

Firefighters sprayed water, but smoke continued to pour out, and fierce flames burst through the windows.

The fire started around 10:50 AM.

It began in Building B, the central building among the three buildings of the resort, and quickly spread to the adjacent building.

[Witness: "The smoke rose sharply. The toxic gas. Then it became enormous. I heard the sound of glass shattering..."]

The fire department issued a level 2 response, mobilizing all nearby fire stations about an hour after the fire broke out.

A total of 127 pieces of equipment, including aerial ladder trucks, three firefighting helicopters, and over 350 firefighters were deployed, and rescue operations were carried out swiftly.

About 100 workers on site evacuated outside, and 15 were rescued by helicopter.

After about 2 hours and 40 minutes, the major flames were brought under control, but six individuals who could not escape ultimately died, and 27 others suffered from smoke inhalation.

The fire department suspects that the fire broke out during interior work in the swimming pool on the first floor of Building B of the resort.

[Hong Moon-sik/Chief of Busan Gijang Fire Station: "When the rescue team entered the site, the deceased individuals were already found collapsed on the scene."]

The Banyan Tree Haeundae Busan, where the fire occurred, was scheduled to open in the first half of this year, consisting of three buildings with a maximum height of 12 floors.

This is KBS News, Jeon Hyung-seo.

