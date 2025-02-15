Trump declares global trade war

동영상 고정 취소

The United States has officially announced that it will impose reciprocal tariffs on the world without exception.



It stated that it will consider not only the tariffs imposed by other countries on U.S. products but also all unfavorable factors for the U.S., such as regulations and subsidies, when imposing tariffs.



Naturally, South Korea is likely to be included in this.



First, our Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.



[Report]



U.S. President Trump has officially announced the plan to impose 'reciprocal tariffs' as he had previously indicated.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "To me, it's the most beatiful, and I'll tell you what. I think reciprocal tariffs, those two words, reciprocal makes tariffs fair."]



Trump's concept of reciprocal tariffs does not simply consider the tariff rates imposed by other countries on U.S. products.



It imposes tariffs taking into account so-called 'non-tariff barriers' that make it difficult for U.S. companies to enter foreign markets, such as environmental regulations and tax policies.



Allies are not exempt.



South Korea, which has a trade surplus with the U.S., was also mentioned as an example.



[Peter Navarro/White House Trade and Manufacturing Advisor: "Japan, Korea, the whole, entire EU, Brazil, they all cheat us, Jake. They do it with higher tariffs. They do it with these sneaky kind of non-tariff varriers like the VAT."]



Although South Korea has signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with the U.S. and eliminated most tariffs, there is a high possibility that it will be included in the target for reciprocal tariffs if the Trump administration make an issue out of various policies.



However, there is still room for negotiation.



The U.S. government plans to complete its review by April 1 and implement reciprocal tariffs starting April 2.



This means that there is a month and a half left to negotiate with the U.S. on measures to resolve trade imbalances.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



