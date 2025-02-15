Building materials hinder escape

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



All six victims were workers on the first floor where the fire broke out.



It is presumed that the building materials piled inside the building rapidly spread the fire and smoke, hindering their escape.



Reporter Lee Jun-seok has the details.



[Report]



The six people who died in this fire were all found on the first floor, where the fire is believed to have started.



It is presumed that the inability to escape from the first floor, which connects to the outside, was caused by the building materials piled throughout the floor.



At the time, interior construction was in full swing ahead of the resort's opening.



It is believed that the piles of building materials blocked the workers' escape as the indoor space quickly filled with black smoke.



[Hong Moon-sik/Chief of Busan Gijang Fire Station: "While escaping, the interior materials created obstacles, and it seems they lost their sense of direction in finding the escape route."]



On the first floor, 'welding work' was also being carried out along with the interior work.



In particular, most of the building materials, such as insulation materials, are made of flammable substances, which means that when sparks fly, the fire spreads rapidly like 'kindling' and a large amount of toxic gas is also generated.



[Lee Yong-jae/Professor of Fire Safety Management at Kyungmin University: "Since the fire occurred in a situation where there were many materials that are highly flammable and emit a large amount of toxic gas."]



Additionally, since it is a new construction site, it is necessary to determine whether fire safety facilities such as sprinklers were functioning properly.



[Ryu Sang-il/Professor of Fire Administration at Dong-Eui University: "Either the temporary fire safety facilities were not properly equipped or they did not function correctly."]



The police have formed a dedicated investigation team of about 30 members and have begun investigating the cause of the fire, while they plan to conduct a site inspection the day after tomorrow (2.16).



This is KBS News, Lee Jun-seok.



