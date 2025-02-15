News 9

Building materials hinder escape

입력 2025.02.15 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

All six victims were workers on the first floor where the fire broke out.

It is presumed that the building materials piled inside the building rapidly spread the fire and smoke, hindering their escape.

Reporter Lee Jun-seok has the details.

[Report]

The six people who died in this fire were all found on the first floor, where the fire is believed to have started.

It is presumed that the inability to escape from the first floor, which connects to the outside, was caused by the building materials piled throughout the floor.

At the time, interior construction was in full swing ahead of the resort's opening.

It is believed that the piles of building materials blocked the workers' escape as the indoor space quickly filled with black smoke.

[Hong Moon-sik/Chief of Busan Gijang Fire Station: "While escaping, the interior materials created obstacles, and it seems they lost their sense of direction in finding the escape route."]

On the first floor, 'welding work' was also being carried out along with the interior work.

In particular, most of the building materials, such as insulation materials, are made of flammable substances, which means that when sparks fly, the fire spreads rapidly like 'kindling' and a large amount of toxic gas is also generated.

[Lee Yong-jae/Professor of Fire Safety Management at Kyungmin University: "Since the fire occurred in a situation where there were many materials that are highly flammable and emit a large amount of toxic gas."]

Additionally, since it is a new construction site, it is necessary to determine whether fire safety facilities such as sprinklers were functioning properly.

[Ryu Sang-il/Professor of Fire Administration at Dong-Eui University: "Either the temporary fire safety facilities were not properly equipped or they did not function correctly."]

The police have formed a dedicated investigation team of about 30 members and have begun investigating the cause of the fire, while they plan to conduct a site inspection the day after tomorrow (2.16).

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-seok.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Building materials hinder escape
    • 입력 2025-02-15 00:27:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

All six victims were workers on the first floor where the fire broke out.

It is presumed that the building materials piled inside the building rapidly spread the fire and smoke, hindering their escape.

Reporter Lee Jun-seok has the details.

[Report]

The six people who died in this fire were all found on the first floor, where the fire is believed to have started.

It is presumed that the inability to escape from the first floor, which connects to the outside, was caused by the building materials piled throughout the floor.

At the time, interior construction was in full swing ahead of the resort's opening.

It is believed that the piles of building materials blocked the workers' escape as the indoor space quickly filled with black smoke.

[Hong Moon-sik/Chief of Busan Gijang Fire Station: "While escaping, the interior materials created obstacles, and it seems they lost their sense of direction in finding the escape route."]

On the first floor, 'welding work' was also being carried out along with the interior work.

In particular, most of the building materials, such as insulation materials, are made of flammable substances, which means that when sparks fly, the fire spreads rapidly like 'kindling' and a large amount of toxic gas is also generated.

[Lee Yong-jae/Professor of Fire Safety Management at Kyungmin University: "Since the fire occurred in a situation where there were many materials that are highly flammable and emit a large amount of toxic gas."]

Additionally, since it is a new construction site, it is necessary to determine whether fire safety facilities such as sprinklers were functioning properly.

[Ryu Sang-il/Professor of Fire Administration at Dong-Eui University: "Either the temporary fire safety facilities were not properly equipped or they did not function correctly."]

The police have formed a dedicated investigation team of about 30 members and have begun investigating the cause of the fire, while they plan to conduct a site inspection the day after tomorrow (2.16).

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-seok.
이준석
이준석 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망
비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 <br>‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?

비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 ‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?
[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아

[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아
[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보

[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.