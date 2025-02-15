Trump targets non-tariff barriers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Let's take a closer look at the non-tariff barriers mentioned by President Trump.



Non-tariff barriers refer to measures other than tariffs that can regulate the import of foreign goods.



This includes limiting the quantity of imports, such as through 'quotas,' complicating import procedures, and providing subsidies for domestic products to lower their prices.



There is also an increase in non-tariff barriers that link trade with other areas, such as enhanced quarantine measures, technical barriers, and labor and environmental regulations.



President Trump, who has primarily targeted high tariffs of other countries, is now also addressing these non-tariff barriers as an issue.



What impact can we expect from this? Reporter Jeong Jae-woo has the story.



[Report]



The Fair Trade Commission is pushing for legislation on platform regulation.



The aim is to prevent unfair practices such as preferential treatment for large monopolistic platforms and tying sales.



This includes not only South Korea's Naver and Kakao but also American companies like Apple and Google, which operates YouTube.



However, the United States has raised concerns about this.



They argue that it only discriminates against their companies.



[Jamieson Greer/U.S. Trade Representative Nominee: "And they can't discriminate against us. It won't be tolerated."]



Such platform regulations are cited as a representative non-tariff barrier that the U.S. could challenge.



Last year's U.S. trade barrier report pointed out that restrictions on foreign cloud services' public sector bidding and South Korea's automobile safety and environmental regulations make it difficult for U.S. car exports.



President Trump also criticized value-added tax, which exists in Korea but not in the U.S.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "It's what you will consider it to be similar or the same as a tariff."]



The U.S. will announce reciprocal tariffs by country in April.



Originally, under the Korea-U.S. FTA, tariffs were close to zero, but now there is a high possibility that non-tariff barriers will be effectively considered as tariffs, leading to reciprocal tariffs imposed on Korea.



The U.S. trade deficit with Korea last year was $66 billion.



There are calls to first change the perception in the U.S. that they are being taken advantage of.



[Cho Seong-dae/Director of Trade Research at the Korea International Trade Association: "I think we need to explain the nature of the trade deficit better. Due to the blockade of China, a lot of Korean products have entered the U.S. market to meet American demand."]



Acting President Choi Sang-mok stated that while reciprocal tariffs may not significantly impact our economy, they will closely monitor the situation regarding non-tariff barriers.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!