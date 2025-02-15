Yoon's impeachment hearing date added

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court has designated an additional hearing date for President Yoon's impeachment trial and has selected three witnesses, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



President Yoon's side has requested a change of date, stating that it would be difficult to attend the hearing scheduled for Feb. 20, which was designated the 10th hearing date.



Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



The Constitutional Court has added Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho as witnesses in President Yoon's impeachment trial.



Previously, three out of the six witnesses requested by President Yoon's side were accepted, and Chief Cho was also selected as a witness at the request of the National Assembly.



[Yoon Gap-geun/President Yoon's Legal Team: "Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, as the second-in-command of the government, is well aware of the circumstances surrounding the declaration of emergency martial law and the paralysis of government operations due to a series of impeachments, which are the causes of this emergency martial law."]



Former Deputy Director Hong had already testified once during the fifth hearing on Feb. 4 at the request of the National Assembly.



This time, President Yoon's side called him to question the credibility of his testimony, in which he claimed to have received orders to arrest politicians.



Police Chief Cho Ji-ho had previously refused to attend twice due to health issues, but the Constitutional Court justices agreed that questioning him was necessary to understand the substance of the emergency martial law.



The Constitutional Court has scheduled the 10th hearing for 2 PM on Feb. 20 and plans to summon these three individuals as witnesses for questioning.



However, President Yoon's side has applied to the Constitutional Court to change the date, stating that it would be difficult to attend.



On the same day in the morning, a hearing for the rescission of President Yoon's detention and the first preparatory hearing for the insurrection charges are scheduled at the Seoul Central District Court, making it difficult to manage all schedules.



The Constitutional Court plans to decide whether to accept President Yoon's request for a change of date after deliberation among the justices.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



