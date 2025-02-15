News 9

Semiconductor firms on alert

[Anchor]

U.S. President Donald Trump is also looking to revise the subsidies promised to companies investing in the U.S. under the semiconductor law.

The core of the semiconductor law created during the Biden administration is to encourage the production of cutting-edge semiconductors in the U.S.

The incentives offered to such companies are subsidies.

Among Korean companies, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are the targets.

Samsung Electronics, which is building a factory in Texas with an investment of over $37 billion, is set to receive about $4.7 billion, while SK Hynix has completed a contract to receive up to $458 million for its factory in Indiana.

However, the Trump administration believes that the conditions for these subsidies do not align with their policies.

Our companies are in a precarious situation.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun reports.

[Report]

President Trump, who has opposed giving subsidies while trying to attract semiconductor factories to the U.S.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Jan.: "We don't want to give them billions of dollars like this ridiculous program that Biden has given everybody billions of dollars. They already have billions of dollars. They're going to build their factory with their own money."]

Reports have emerged that they plan to review and change the existing subsidy requirements, with some being renegotiated.

This puts Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which have made significant investments in the U.S., in a difficult position.

What could happen if renegotiations become a reality?

First, there is a possibility that additional conditions will be attached to the subsidy payments.

They may require increasing jobs and production volumes in the U.S. or demand more semiconductor technology information.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "The government can impose various conditions, such as requiring companies to return part of the subsidies if they achieve a certain level of profit."]

There is also speculation that the U.S. may presure Korea to join in stronger sanctions against China as the U.S. competes for semiconductor dominance.

[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research, Hyundai Research Institute: "They could request a reduction in exports to China. If such conditions are imposed, it will be troublesome for us."]

President Trump hinted that he would also impose additional restrictions on our semiconductors through reciprocal tariffs.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Samsung was in South Korea, and Samsung didn't have to pay the tax. But now, this applies to everybody across the board."]

There have also been local reports that the U.S. government has already mentioned contract reviews with a Taiwanese semiconductor company.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

