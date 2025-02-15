News 9

Ex-Intelligence Chief knew details

입력 2025.02.15 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The emergency martial law was conducted so secretly that President Yoon said even First Lady Kim Keon-hee was unaware of the plan.

Cabinet members have also testified that they were not properly informed about the martial law plan and its timing, but there was someone who knew the exact schedule for the declaration.

It was former Intelligence Commander Roh Sang-won, who was a 'civilian insider'.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Choi Yoo-kyung.

[Report]

Most of the cabinet members who attended the cabinet meeting just before the emergency martial law stated that they were unaware of the martial law plan in advance.

[Song Mi-ryeong/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs/Dec. 11, 2024: "I asked what kind of meeting it was. I heard just two words. 'Martial law', and I was so surprised to hear that I said, 'This is nonsense', 'We must stop this'."]

They also mentioned that they only learned about the emergency martial law after watching the broadcast, as it unfolded under strict security.

However, it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that former commander Roh Sang-won, a civilian, was accurately aware of the timing of the martial law declaration, which even the cabinet members did not know.

Former Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who was on standby for entering the national election commission building, testified to the prosecution that around 9:30 PM, Roh called him and said that breaking news would come out around 10 PM, and that they should enter the election commission at that time.

In fact, the initial scheduled time for the martial law declaration was 10 PM.

[Kim Bong-sik/Former Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police/Yesterday: "What I remember exactly is '2200 National Assembly', probably because that part was at the very front...."]

Former Commander Moon stated that Roh called again a few minutes later and said, "It will be delayed by about 20 minutes," and provided the updated timing.

It was not until around 10:17 PM that the quorum for the cabinet meeting was met, and the national address was announced around 10:23 PM, which was later than scheduled. This means that Roh, who was not on site, had a more accurate understanding of the timing of the martial law declaration than even the cabinet members.

The prosecution is reportedly identifying former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun as the person who communicated the constantly changing cabinet meeting situation and the timing of the martial law declaration.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ex-Intelligence Chief knew details
    • 입력 2025-02-15 00:27:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

The emergency martial law was conducted so secretly that President Yoon said even First Lady Kim Keon-hee was unaware of the plan.

Cabinet members have also testified that they were not properly informed about the martial law plan and its timing, but there was someone who knew the exact schedule for the declaration.

It was former Intelligence Commander Roh Sang-won, who was a 'civilian insider'.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Choi Yoo-kyung.

[Report]

Most of the cabinet members who attended the cabinet meeting just before the emergency martial law stated that they were unaware of the martial law plan in advance.

[Song Mi-ryeong/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs/Dec. 11, 2024: "I asked what kind of meeting it was. I heard just two words. 'Martial law', and I was so surprised to hear that I said, 'This is nonsense', 'We must stop this'."]

They also mentioned that they only learned about the emergency martial law after watching the broadcast, as it unfolded under strict security.

However, it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that former commander Roh Sang-won, a civilian, was accurately aware of the timing of the martial law declaration, which even the cabinet members did not know.

Former Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who was on standby for entering the national election commission building, testified to the prosecution that around 9:30 PM, Roh called him and said that breaking news would come out around 10 PM, and that they should enter the election commission at that time.

In fact, the initial scheduled time for the martial law declaration was 10 PM.

[Kim Bong-sik/Former Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police/Yesterday: "What I remember exactly is '2200 National Assembly', probably because that part was at the very front...."]

Former Commander Moon stated that Roh called again a few minutes later and said, "It will be delayed by about 20 minutes," and provided the updated timing.

It was not until around 10:17 PM that the quorum for the cabinet meeting was met, and the national address was announced around 10:23 PM, which was later than scheduled. This means that Roh, who was not on site, had a more accurate understanding of the timing of the martial law declaration than even the cabinet members.

The prosecution is reportedly identifying former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun as the person who communicated the constantly changing cabinet meeting situation and the timing of the martial law declaration.

This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망
비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 <br>‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?

비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 ‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?
[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아

[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아
[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보

[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.