Ex-Intelligence Chief knew details

The emergency martial law was conducted so secretly that President Yoon said even First Lady Kim Keon-hee was unaware of the plan.



Cabinet members have also testified that they were not properly informed about the martial law plan and its timing, but there was someone who knew the exact schedule for the declaration.



It was former Intelligence Commander Roh Sang-won, who was a 'civilian insider'.



This is an exclusive report by reporter Choi Yoo-kyung.



Most of the cabinet members who attended the cabinet meeting just before the emergency martial law stated that they were unaware of the martial law plan in advance.



[Song Mi-ryeong/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs/Dec. 11, 2024: "I asked what kind of meeting it was. I heard just two words. 'Martial law', and I was so surprised to hear that I said, 'This is nonsense', 'We must stop this'."]



They also mentioned that they only learned about the emergency martial law after watching the broadcast, as it unfolded under strict security.



However, it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that former commander Roh Sang-won, a civilian, was accurately aware of the timing of the martial law declaration, which even the cabinet members did not know.



Former Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho, who was on standby for entering the national election commission building, testified to the prosecution that around 9:30 PM, Roh called him and said that breaking news would come out around 10 PM, and that they should enter the election commission at that time.



In fact, the initial scheduled time for the martial law declaration was 10 PM.



[Kim Bong-sik/Former Chief of the Seoul Metropolitan Police/Yesterday: "What I remember exactly is '2200 National Assembly', probably because that part was at the very front...."]



Former Commander Moon stated that Roh called again a few minutes later and said, "It will be delayed by about 20 minutes," and provided the updated timing.



It was not until around 10:17 PM that the quorum for the cabinet meeting was met, and the national address was announced around 10:23 PM, which was later than scheduled. This means that Roh, who was not on site, had a more accurate understanding of the timing of the martial law declaration than even the cabinet members.



The prosecution is reportedly identifying former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun as the person who communicated the constantly changing cabinet meeting situation and the timing of the martial law declaration.



This is KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



