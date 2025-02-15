[Exclusive] Armed agents ordered to NEC

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This is not all.



During the emergency martial law, armed agents from the Defense Intelligence Command were deployed to the National Election Commission office in Gwacheon.



The prosecution has secured testimony that the person who ordered them to go out with individual gear and handguns was also former commander Noh Sang-won.



We have an exclusive report with Lee Won-hee.



[Report]



Immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law, agents from the Defense Intelligence Command stormed into the National Election Commission office in Gwacheon.



Each of them was seen wearing a handgun on their waist, as captured by the CCTV at the time.



However, the prosecution has secured testimony that the arming of the agents with handguns was directed by former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command Noh Sang-won, who was a civilian at the time.



Around 10 a.m. on the day of the martial law, former commander Noh reportedly called former commander Moon Sang-ho and told him to be on standby for a "night mission," saying, "Get your individual gear and bring live ammunition."



Former commander Moon asked whether to take a rifle or a handgun, and was instructed to "carry a handgun."



However, it has been reported that at the time of the deployment to the NEC, the handguns were not loaded with ammunition.



There are also indications that former commander Noh, who was a working shaman, intervened in the schedule of an active-duty general just before the declaration of martial law.



About ten days before the emergency martial law was declared, when former commander Moon said he would go on a business trip abroad, former commander Noh reportedly got angry, saying, "What kind of overseas business trip are you taking at this important time?" and ordered him to "return at least two days earlier."



As a result, former commander Moon adjusted his business trip schedule from four nights and five days to two nights and three days, but it is reported that he returned according to the original schedule due to flight cancellations caused by heavy snowfall.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



