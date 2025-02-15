Final farewell to Kim Ha-neul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Ha-neul, who passed away, returned to the stars today (2.14).



Family and friends bid their final farewell to Ha-neul through the funeral service, sharing tears.



Reporter Park Yeon-seon has the story.



[Report]



8-year-old Kim Ha-neul, who dreamed of becoming an idol and loved singing and dancing.



Now, that smile remains only in the portrait.



The final journey of sending Ha-neul off.



The family broke down once again in front of Ha-neul's coffin.



Teachers from Ha-neul's school also attended the funeral service to see her off on her last journey.



Cremation for the small-framed 8-year-old Ha-neul did not take long.



Ha-neul, cradled in her father's arms, found eternal rest at a memorial park in Daejeon.



At the joint incense altar set up by the education office and the school, mourners also conveyed their final goodbyes.



[Chae Eun-sook & Jeong Ye-won/Seo-gu, Daejeon: "I hope you live beautifully and happily there."]



The teacher involved in the incident, who is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, is unable to communicate, so the police have not yet begun face-to-face questioning.



The police are focusing on revealing the motive for the crime and whether it was premeditated by deploying five profilers.



Additionally, they have deleted and requested the blocking of over 130 malicious posts about the family, while initiating an investigation into three posts that may constitute defamation.



This is KBS News, Park Yeon-seon.



