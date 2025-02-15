Assembly urges Ma for Justice

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A dispute over the authority regarding the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk is currently underway at the Constitutional Court, while the opposition party has passed a resolution urging the appointment of nominee Ma.



The ruling party has protested, claiming it is an attempt to interfere with the Constitutional Court's judgment.



The two parties have also continued their exchanges over allegations of 'witness coercion' and 'Roh Sang-won's notebook'.



Lee Ye-jin reports.



[Report]



[“I declare that it has been passed.”]



The National Assembly has adopted a resolution urging the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as a justice, solely by the opposition party.



The resolution also includes a request for a swift decision on the authority dispute regarding the suspension of the appointment of Choi Sang-mok, as requested by the National Assembly Speaker.



[Park Sung-jun/Democratic Party Deputy Floor Leader: “Didn’t we agree on the three justices with the former floor leader Choo Kyung-ho and Deputy Floor Leader Bae Jun-young? The National Assembly approved it and held a confirmation hearing…”]



The People Power Party countered that both the confirmation hearing and the vote in the plenary session were conducted solely by the opposition party, arguing that the nominee was not agreed upon.



They pointed out that the resolution urging the appointment is an attempt to compensate for the Speaker's mistake and an attempt to interfere with the Constitutional Court's judgment.



[Park Hyung-soo/People Power Party Deputy Floor Leader: “The authority dispute case has a fatal flaw of omitting the National Assembly's resolution. This is an attempt to compensate it with the Ma Eun-hyuk appointment resolution…”]



The parties also engaged in heated arguments over the impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.



The People Power Party urged the selection of Kim Hyun-tae, the head of the 707 Special Mission Unit, as a witness, who testified about the 'coercion allegations against former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun'.



[Seong Il-jong/People Power Party Member: “Are you so afraid now that the crimes you committed are starting to be revealed little by little?”]



The Democratic Party mentioned reports related to former Commander Roh Sang-won's notebook, which includes former President Moon Jae-in and lawmaker Lee Jun-seok as targets of arrest, criticizing that emergency martial law was a long-term dictatorship plan.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: “Wasn’t it to kill all those who oppose or are uncomfortable?”]



Meanwhile, former Commander Kwak Jong-geun acknowledged that he had spoken with Democratic Party members but stated that he testified based on facts and does not believe he was used by the Democratic Party.



KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



