Depression not linked to crime

입력 2025.02.15 (00:27)

[Anchor]

The teacher, who is a suspect in this incident, suffered from depression, but the mental health community is drawing a line against the view that this depression is the direct cause of the crime.

They explain that cases of depressed patients attacking others are rare.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The perpetrator teacher prepared a weapon in advance and lured Yang to the audiovisual room to commit the crime.

Such behavior, which suggests the possibility of a planned crime, is generally considered distant from depression by the mental health community.

[Jeon Deok-in/Professor of Psychiatry at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital: "Typical patients with depression tend to do nothing and avoid movement...But in this case, a target is selected for attack and plans are made..."]

Even if aggressive tendencies appear in depressed patients, they often direct them towards themselves rather than others.

[Jeon Deok-in/Professor of Psychiatry at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital: "Suicidal attempts and self-harm behaviors are included in the diagnostic criteria for depression, but harming others is not included in the diagnostic criteria."]

The mental health community argues that related studies have shown no significant difference in the rates of serious crimes between those with depression and those without.

They assert that prejudice against depression can actually exacerbate the stigma and harm.

[Baek Jong-woo/Professor of Psychiatry at Kyung Hee University Hospital: "Every year, over a million people receive treatment for depression. If we associate this common illness with crime and generalize it, people may worry about how others will view them and may not disclose their condition, which could lead to greater harm..."]

Mental health expert organizations have urged that while the mental health issues of the perpetrator teacher should be thoroughly investigated, related systems must be established to prevent similar crimes from recurring.

KBS News, Hong Seong-hee.

공지·정정

