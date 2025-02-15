News 9

Munich Security Conference kicks off

[Anchor]

As the United States has decided to begin negotiations for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the Munich Security Conference, where the blueprint will be presented, has opened today.

We connect to our correspondent on the ground.

Reporter Jo Bit-na, a high-level U.S. delegation has been dispatched to this conference, right?

Will specific ceasefire negotiation plans be presented by the U.S.?

[Reporter]

A high-level delegation from the U.S., including Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has been dispatched.

There will be several opportunities for speeches and discussions during the conference, and it is expected that the U.S. ceasefire blueprint will be presented in this process.

Upon arriving at the Munich conference today, Vice President Vance explained, "We will discuss ways to lead the resolution of the Ukraine-Russia conflict through negotiations."

Vice President Vance is also scheduled to meet separately with Ukrainian President Zelensky to discuss ways to end the war.

[Anchor]

However, looking at President Trump's proposals so far, they seem difficult for Ukraine to accept, don't they?

[Reporter]

The Trump administration has presented a sort of guideline stating that the recovery of Ukrainian territory and NATO membership are unrealistic.

President Zelensky expressed displeasure at the analysis that Ukraine could be excluded from the negotiations.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Europe knows as well as we do that Ukraine is a priority, and nothing can be decided about Ukraine without Ukraine."]

There is also anxiety in Europe that they might be excluded from the negotiations and only bear the burdens of security and economic issues while a ceasefire is reached.

On the other hand, an emboldened Russia has formed a negotiation team and seems to have dispatched a delegation to Munich to contact the U.S.

Over the next three days, intense discussions among the U.S., Europe, and Ukraine on how to end the nearly three-year-long war in Ukraine are expected to take place.

This has been KBS News Jo Bit-na from Munich.

