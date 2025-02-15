News 9

Court orders NK to pay 200M won

입력 2025.02.15 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A court has ruled that North Korea must pay a total of 200 million won in damages to the family of a public official who was shot and killed by North Korean forces in the West Sea.

This comes two years and ten months after the family filed the lawsuit.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

The late Lee Dae-jun, a public official from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, was shot and killed by North Korean forces near Yeonpyeong Island in the West Sea in 2020.

In April 2022, Lee's family filed a lawsuit seeking damages from North Korea.

They claimed that the psychological trauma suffered by Lee's children due to his death was extremely severe, requesting 100 million won each for his son and daughter, totaling 200 million won.

After two years and ten months, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that North Korea must pay the family 200 million won.

The court did not provide a specific reason for the ruling.

[Kim Gi-yoon/Legal representative for the family: "This ruling will be the first official document recognizing that (the late Lee Dae-jun) was killed by North Korean forces."]

Previously, when filing the lawsuit, Lee's family listed the address of the defendant, North Korea, as the official building of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for public service notification.

Public service notification is a system where if the address of the other party is unknown or delivery is impossible, the court considers the delivery to have been made when the documents are posted in official gazettes.

The initial application for public service notification was not accepted, but after an appeal, the family obtained a court ruling stating that "the conditions were met as the address or workplace of North Korea is unknown," allowing the trial to resume.

However, even if the ruling is ultimately confirmed, it is realistically difficult to enforce the damages against North Korea.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Court orders NK to pay 200M won
    • 입력 2025-02-15 00:27:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

A court has ruled that North Korea must pay a total of 200 million won in damages to the family of a public official who was shot and killed by North Korean forces in the West Sea.

This comes two years and ten months after the family filed the lawsuit.

Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.

[Report]

The late Lee Dae-jun, a public official from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, was shot and killed by North Korean forces near Yeonpyeong Island in the West Sea in 2020.

In April 2022, Lee's family filed a lawsuit seeking damages from North Korea.

They claimed that the psychological trauma suffered by Lee's children due to his death was extremely severe, requesting 100 million won each for his son and daughter, totaling 200 million won.

After two years and ten months, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that North Korea must pay the family 200 million won.

The court did not provide a specific reason for the ruling.

[Kim Gi-yoon/Legal representative for the family: "This ruling will be the first official document recognizing that (the late Lee Dae-jun) was killed by North Korean forces."]

Previously, when filing the lawsuit, Lee's family listed the address of the defendant, North Korea, as the official building of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for public service notification.

Public service notification is a system where if the address of the other party is unknown or delivery is impossible, the court considers the delivery to have been made when the documents are posted in official gazettes.

The initial application for public service notification was not accepted, but after an appeal, the family obtained a court ruling stating that "the conditions were met as the address or workplace of North Korea is unknown," allowing the trial to resume.

However, even if the ruling is ultimately confirmed, it is realistically difficult to enforce the damages against North Korea.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.
신현욱
신현욱 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망
비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 <br>‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?

비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 ‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?
[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아

[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아
[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보

[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.