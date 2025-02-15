Court orders NK to pay 200M won

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A court has ruled that North Korea must pay a total of 200 million won in damages to the family of a public official who was shot and killed by North Korean forces in the West Sea.



This comes two years and ten months after the family filed the lawsuit.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the details.



[Report]



The late Lee Dae-jun, a public official from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, was shot and killed by North Korean forces near Yeonpyeong Island in the West Sea in 2020.



In April 2022, Lee's family filed a lawsuit seeking damages from North Korea.



They claimed that the psychological trauma suffered by Lee's children due to his death was extremely severe, requesting 100 million won each for his son and daughter, totaling 200 million won.



After two years and ten months, the Seoul Central District Court ruled that North Korea must pay the family 200 million won.



The court did not provide a specific reason for the ruling.



[Kim Gi-yoon/Legal representative for the family: "This ruling will be the first official document recognizing that (the late Lee Dae-jun) was killed by North Korean forces."]



Previously, when filing the lawsuit, Lee's family listed the address of the defendant, North Korea, as the official building of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea for public service notification.



Public service notification is a system where if the address of the other party is unknown or delivery is impossible, the court considers the delivery to have been made when the documents are posted in official gazettes.



The initial application for public service notification was not accepted, but after an appeal, the family obtained a court ruling stating that "the conditions were met as the address or workplace of North Korea is unknown," allowing the trial to resume.



However, even if the ruling is ultimately confirmed, it is realistically difficult to enforce the damages against North Korea.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



