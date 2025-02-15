News 9

Domestic gold prices soar

[Anchor]

The price of gold is skyrocketing, and it is even more expensive domestically.

The phenomenon of domestic prices being higher than overseas rates is becoming more severe.

In the gold market, unprecedented behaviors are being observed, such as purchasing gold using Onnuri gift certificates to buy gold at a lower price.

Next, we have reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.

[Report]

Here, you can buy gold not only with cards or cash but also with 'Onnuri gift certificates.'

You buy the gift certificates at a discount of up to 15% off their face value and then use them to purchase gold.

["You can spend 2 million won on gold after paying 1.8 million won."]

If the gold exchange corresponds to traditional markets or local shops, there is no problem buying gold with Onnuri gift certificates.

It is reported that the number of such customers has recently surged.

[Hong Seung-pyo/Head of Gold Exchange: "I remember a family of more than seven people coming in to buy gold using Onnuri gift certificates together."

Inquiries about how to buy gold cheaply are flooding portals and communities.

This is because domestic gold prices are particularly high.

When comparing domestic and overseas prices, they used to move together whether they rose or fell.

However, since the second half of last year, domestic gold prices have been showing a sharp increase this month.

As of today (2.14), the domestic price is around 163,000 won per gram, while overseas it is around 136,000 won.

Domestic prices are over 20% higher.

The term "Kimchi Premium," used in the cryptocurrency market, has even been applied to gold.

This is due to major producing countries like China recently restricting exports, leading to a further shortage of domestic supply.

[Son Seung-tae/Head of General Products Market at Korea Exchange: "It is difficult to meet investment demand with domestic gold alone, so a lot of gold needs to be imported."]

It's not just the physical gold market that is hot.

There is also a surge of interest in financial products with 'gold' in their names, such as gold savings accounts, gold funds, and gold ETFs.

The only physical gold ETF in the country has risen over 20% this year, surpassing 1 trillion won in net assets for the first time in history.

This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.

