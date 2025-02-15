News 9

S. Korea wins 16 golds

[Anchor]

The South Korean team secured second place overall in this competition with 16 gold medals.

There were many significant medals, including the joint victory in men's and women's figure skating, and expectations for next year's Winter Olympics have increased.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Before the competition, the goal for gold medals was set at 11, but the team exceeded this target with unexpected achievements in events like figure skating.

The moment when Cha Jun-hwan and Kim Chae-yeon put in their utmost effort to win the first-ever joint gold medal in figure skating was spectacular.

Having won against top-level Japanese athletes, the possibility of winning medals at next year's Olympics has also increased.

[Cha Jun-hwan/Figure Skating National Team: "(In the future) there are still big competitions left, so I will recover more and work hard to show better performances. Thank you."]

In speed skating, Kim Min-sun remains strong, while rising star Lee Na-hyun made a surprising appearance, and teenagers Lee Chae-un, Kim Geon-hui, and Lee Seung-hoon are promising athletes with brighter futures ahead.

There were also medals that resonated deeply.

Naturalized athlete Avvakumova and Choi Min-jung, who took a year off, have established themselves at the top of Asia, while Lee Seung-hoon, who won the most winter medals ever for our country with his ninth medal, has become a titan.

[Lee Seung-hoon/Speed Skating National Team: "The first Asian Games I participated in was 14 years ago, so this has been a time to reflect on my long career as an athlete."]

The eight-day competition held in the ice city of Harbin has come to a close.

With the strength gained from maintaining second place overall, our national team is now looking towards Milano Cortina.

This is Moon Young-kyu reporting from Harbin for KBS News.

오늘의 핫 클릭

