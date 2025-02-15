News 9

Gold prices continue to rise

입력 2025.02.15 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, as gold prices have risen significantly, many are searching for old gold rings they might have stored away.

The rise in gold prices is likely due to high demand exceeding supply, but it has been increasing at an alarming rate.

To understand why this is happening and what the outlook is, reporter Yang Min-hyo has looked into the matter.

[Report]

Gold has reigned as humanity's asset for thousands of years.

The value of gold lies in its scarcity.

The more common it becomes, the cheaper it gets. And the rarer it becomes, the more expensive it gets.

The total amount of gold on Earth is estimated to be around 240,000 tons, but a significant amount has already been mined, leaving less than 60,000 tons underground.

The cost of mining gold is also increasing, leading to a decrease in production each year, while the demand for gold is skyrocketing.

Gold prices have generally shown an inverse relationship, falling when the dollar is strong and rising when the dollar is weak.

However, this trend has been disrupted in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the dollar rises, gold is also surging.

The biggest reason is 'uncertainty'.

Due to economic instability, major players, including central banks around the world, are buying gold as a safe asset.

[James Steel/Precious Metals Analyst/CNBC Interview: "During the global financial crises, or during COVID. And that's always a bad sign. That's always a sign that investors argoing for safe havens, dollar and gold, simultaneously."]

Central banks worldwide have been steadily accumulating 20% of all mined gold in their vaults.

The United States holds the largest gold reserves in the world!

Next are European countries, but recently, China has been aggressively accumulating gold.

With private investments pouring in, China is now the world's largest consumer of gold.

[Shanghai Citizen: "I have waited in line for 30 minutes to buy gold, and there are 200 people in front of me, so I guess I’ll have to wait at least an hour and a half."]

China is investing in gold mines in Africa and South America, making it the top producer of gold, but exports are restricted.

Like a black hole, it is devouring gold.

[U.S. President Trump/Inauguration Speech on Jan. 20: "The golden age of America begins right now."]

Additionally, Trump's policies, which increase market uncertainty, are ushering in a 'golden age' marked by soaring gold prices.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gold prices continue to rise
    • 입력 2025-02-15 00:27:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, as gold prices have risen significantly, many are searching for old gold rings they might have stored away.

The rise in gold prices is likely due to high demand exceeding supply, but it has been increasing at an alarming rate.

To understand why this is happening and what the outlook is, reporter Yang Min-hyo has looked into the matter.

[Report]

Gold has reigned as humanity's asset for thousands of years.

The value of gold lies in its scarcity.

The more common it becomes, the cheaper it gets. And the rarer it becomes, the more expensive it gets.

The total amount of gold on Earth is estimated to be around 240,000 tons, but a significant amount has already been mined, leaving less than 60,000 tons underground.

The cost of mining gold is also increasing, leading to a decrease in production each year, while the demand for gold is skyrocketing.

Gold prices have generally shown an inverse relationship, falling when the dollar is strong and rising when the dollar is weak.

However, this trend has been disrupted in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the dollar rises, gold is also surging.

The biggest reason is 'uncertainty'.

Due to economic instability, major players, including central banks around the world, are buying gold as a safe asset.

[James Steel/Precious Metals Analyst/CNBC Interview: "During the global financial crises, or during COVID. And that's always a bad sign. That's always a sign that investors argoing for safe havens, dollar and gold, simultaneously."]

Central banks worldwide have been steadily accumulating 20% of all mined gold in their vaults.

The United States holds the largest gold reserves in the world!

Next are European countries, but recently, China has been aggressively accumulating gold.

With private investments pouring in, China is now the world's largest consumer of gold.

[Shanghai Citizen: "I have waited in line for 30 minutes to buy gold, and there are 200 people in front of me, so I guess I’ll have to wait at least an hour and a half."]

China is investing in gold mines in Africa and South America, making it the top producer of gold, but exports are restricted.

Like a black hole, it is devouring gold.

[U.S. President Trump/Inauguration Speech on Jan. 20: "The golden age of America begins right now."]

Additionally, Trump's policies, which increase market uncertainty, are ushering in a 'golden age' marked by soaring gold prices.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
양민효
양민효 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망
비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 <br>‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?

비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 ‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?
[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아

[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아
[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보

[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.