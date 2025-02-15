Gold prices continue to rise

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, as gold prices have risen significantly, many are searching for old gold rings they might have stored away.



The rise in gold prices is likely due to high demand exceeding supply, but it has been increasing at an alarming rate.



To understand why this is happening and what the outlook is, reporter Yang Min-hyo has looked into the matter.



[Report]



Gold has reigned as humanity's asset for thousands of years.



The value of gold lies in its scarcity.



The more common it becomes, the cheaper it gets. And the rarer it becomes, the more expensive it gets.



The total amount of gold on Earth is estimated to be around 240,000 tons, but a significant amount has already been mined, leaving less than 60,000 tons underground.



The cost of mining gold is also increasing, leading to a decrease in production each year, while the demand for gold is skyrocketing.



Gold prices have generally shown an inverse relationship, falling when the dollar is strong and rising when the dollar is weak.



However, this trend has been disrupted in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.



As the dollar rises, gold is also surging.



The biggest reason is 'uncertainty'.



Due to economic instability, major players, including central banks around the world, are buying gold as a safe asset.



[James Steel/Precious Metals Analyst/CNBC Interview: "During the global financial crises, or during COVID. And that's always a bad sign. That's always a sign that investors argoing for safe havens, dollar and gold, simultaneously."]



Central banks worldwide have been steadily accumulating 20% of all mined gold in their vaults.



The United States holds the largest gold reserves in the world!



Next are European countries, but recently, China has been aggressively accumulating gold.



With private investments pouring in, China is now the world's largest consumer of gold.



[Shanghai Citizen: "I have waited in line for 30 minutes to buy gold, and there are 200 people in front of me, so I guess I’ll have to wait at least an hour and a half."]



China is investing in gold mines in Africa and South America, making it the top producer of gold, but exports are restricted.



Like a black hole, it is devouring gold.



[U.S. President Trump/Inauguration Speech on Jan. 20: "The golden age of America begins right now."]



Additionally, Trump's policies, which increase market uncertainty, are ushering in a 'golden age' marked by soaring gold prices.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!