Clash over gov't questioning

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During today's (2.14) National Assembly’s questioning of the government, the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the proposed special prosecutor law for the "Myung Tae-kyun Case."



They exchanged heated arguments, accusing each other of insufficient prosecution investigations and inflating suspicions.



The Democratic Party’s stance on filing complaints over fake news and the controversy surrounding far-right views also became points of contention.



Reporter Lee Ye-rin has the details.



[Report]



The opposition party, which proposed the so-called "Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act," criticized the prosecution's investigation, claiming that Myung's case was the background for the emergency martial law.



[Choi Min-hee/Democratic Party Member: "If they had conducted a proper investigation and summoned Kim Keon-hee, then the emergency martial law might not have happened on Dec. 3rd."]



[Yang Bu-nam/Democratic Party Member: "Why did they initially rule it as no charges? This raises suspicions that the prosecution was trying to cover up Myung Tae-kyun's case."]



The People Power Party rebutted that it was an exaggeration by the opposition.



[Kim Jong-yang/People Power Party Member: "The opposition is trying to use inflated claims of Myung Tae-kyun's involvement and the special prosecutor law to shake the progress of key national policies."]



They pointed out the Democratic Party's policy to report fake news spread on social media.



[Choi Soo-jin/People Power Party Member: "(The Democratic Party) said to report if false information is found in KakaoTalk conversations. Is that a lie?"]



[Lee Jin-sook/Chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission: "If you clearly declare that there is no KakaoTalk censorship, I think there will be more public trust..."]



There was also a clash regarding Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo, who is mentioned as a potential presidential candidate from the ruling party.



[Min Hyung-bae/Democratic Party Member: "He is aligning with the far-right."]



[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor: "Is more than 40% of our society far-right?"]



[Min Hyung-bae/Democratic Party Member: "Minister, are you a conservative politician or a far-right politician?"]



[Kim Moon-soo/Minister of Employment and Labor: "I am a liberal democratic politician."]



[Lim Lee-ja/People Power Party Member: "(Democratic Party members) seem very sensitive to the Minister. Are you feeling a lot of pressure?"]



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho stated that urgent reforms, including emergency measures and compulsory leave for teachers in cases of job obstruction, are necessary following the elementary school student murder incident.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-rin.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!