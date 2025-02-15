Women's curling team wins gold

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The South Korean women's curling team, known as the "5G Team," has defeated China and reached the top of the Asian Games for the first time in 18 years.



They achieved a perfect victory, winning all ten matches from the preliminaries to the finals.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.



[Report]



The men's curling team, which took to the finals, finished the tournament with a silver medal after losing 3 to 5 against the strong Philippines.



The players' faces were filled with disappointment, but they soon cheered on the women's team who were about to compete in the finals.



[Lee Jae-beom/Men's National Curling Team: "Sisters, we couldn't win the gold medal, but you must definitely win it. If you do, I'll do whatever you say. (Sisters, don't be nervous and go for it!)"]



Empowered by the men's team's support, the women's team overpowered China, just as swiftly as their nickname "5G" suggests.



From the beginning, they showcased a refreshing double takeout, scoring three points in the first two ends and taking control of the game.



The home team, China, began a fierce chase, but the South Korean team pulled ahead again by occupying the center of the house in the fourth end.



In the seventh end, they secured two crucial points with a remarkable shot that passed perfectly between the stones, effectively sealing the victory.



The women's curling team defeated China 7 to 2 and claimed the Asian Games gold medal for the first time in 18 years.



They achieved a flawless gold medal, winning all ten matches without a single loss from the preliminaries to the finals.



[Seol Ye-eun/Women's National Curling Team: "I'm really happy to have earned the title of undefeated champion, and I feel even better that we were able to come together and win in the finals."]



Before the match, the words "Victory" and "Gold Medal Together" were written on the board.



With both the men's and women's teams united as one, South Korean curling teams have raised expectations for next year's Winter Olympics.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



