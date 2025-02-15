News 9

Women's curling team wins gold

입력 2025.02.15 (00:27) 수정 2025.02.15 (00:37)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The South Korean women's curling team, known as the "5G Team," has defeated China and reached the top of the Asian Games for the first time in 18 years.

They achieved a perfect victory, winning all ten matches from the preliminaries to the finals.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.

[Report]

The men's curling team, which took to the finals, finished the tournament with a silver medal after losing 3 to 5 against the strong Philippines.

The players' faces were filled with disappointment, but they soon cheered on the women's team who were about to compete in the finals.

[Lee Jae-beom/Men's National Curling Team: "Sisters, we couldn't win the gold medal, but you must definitely win it. If you do, I'll do whatever you say. (Sisters, don't be nervous and go for it!)"]

Empowered by the men's team's support, the women's team overpowered China, just as swiftly as their nickname "5G" suggests.

From the beginning, they showcased a refreshing double takeout, scoring three points in the first two ends and taking control of the game.

The home team, China, began a fierce chase, but the South Korean team pulled ahead again by occupying the center of the house in the fourth end.

In the seventh end, they secured two crucial points with a remarkable shot that passed perfectly between the stones, effectively sealing the victory.

The women's curling team defeated China 7 to 2 and claimed the Asian Games gold medal for the first time in 18 years.

They achieved a flawless gold medal, winning all ten matches without a single loss from the preliminaries to the finals.

[Seol Ye-eun/Women's National Curling Team: "I'm really happy to have earned the title of undefeated champion, and I feel even better that we were able to come together and win in the finals."]

Before the match, the words "Victory" and "Gold Medal Together" were written on the board.

With both the men's and women's teams united as one, South Korean curling teams have raised expectations for next year's Winter Olympics.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Women's curling team wins gold
    • 입력 2025-02-15 00:27:42
    • 수정2025-02-15 00:37:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

The South Korean women's curling team, known as the "5G Team," has defeated China and reached the top of the Asian Games for the first time in 18 years.

They achieved a perfect victory, winning all ten matches from the preliminaries to the finals.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.

[Report]

The men's curling team, which took to the finals, finished the tournament with a silver medal after losing 3 to 5 against the strong Philippines.

The players' faces were filled with disappointment, but they soon cheered on the women's team who were about to compete in the finals.

[Lee Jae-beom/Men's National Curling Team: "Sisters, we couldn't win the gold medal, but you must definitely win it. If you do, I'll do whatever you say. (Sisters, don't be nervous and go for it!)"]

Empowered by the men's team's support, the women's team overpowered China, just as swiftly as their nickname "5G" suggests.

From the beginning, they showcased a refreshing double takeout, scoring three points in the first two ends and taking control of the game.

The home team, China, began a fierce chase, but the South Korean team pulled ahead again by occupying the center of the house in the fourth end.

In the seventh end, they secured two crucial points with a remarkable shot that passed perfectly between the stones, effectively sealing the victory.

The women's curling team defeated China 7 to 2 and claimed the Asian Games gold medal for the first time in 18 years.

They achieved a flawless gold medal, winning all ten matches without a single loss from the preliminaries to the finals.

[Seol Ye-eun/Women's National Curling Team: "I'm really happy to have earned the title of undefeated champion, and I feel even better that we were able to come together and win in the finals."]

Before the match, the words "Victory" and "Gold Medal Together" were written on the board.

With both the men's and women's teams united as one, South Korean curling teams have raised expectations for next year's Winter Olympics.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망
비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 <br>‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?

비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 ‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?
[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아

[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아
[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보

[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.