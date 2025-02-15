Warm weekend ahead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tomorrow (Feb.15), it will rain in the southern coast and Jeju, but a warm weekend is expected for a change.



However, you need to be careful when the frozen ground and water start to thaw.



Kim Min-kyung, our meteorological specialist reports.



[Report]



In Seoul, where the daytime temperature exceeded 10 degrees Celsius, citizens took off their outerwear in the spring-like weather that followed a long cold wave.



Urban parks were wet as the frozen snow melted.



[Jung Min-ji/Namdong-gu, Incheon: "I didn't expect it to be this warm, so I dressed warmly, but it turned out to be much warmer than I thought today."]



Today (Feb.14), the daytime temperatures in most areas exceeded the average for this time of year by about 5 degrees, and warm weather will continue into the weekend.



Tomorrow, the daytime temperature will rise to around 10 degrees nationwide, including 9 degrees in Seoul.



This is because the cold continental high pressure that brought the cold wave has changed to a warm migratory high pressure.



As the temperature rises, caution is advised as icicles may fall from building exteriors or accidents may occur when ice on rivers or lakes breaks.



A low pressure system is approaching from the south, with rain forecast for Jeju and the southern coast between tomorrow and the early morning of February 16.



After that, cold air will push in again from the northwest.



[Nam Min-ji/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "From Sunday night (Feb.16), a continental high pressure with cold characteristics will expand in the lower atmosphere, causing temperatures to drop."]



On Monday, temperatures nationwide are expected to drop by more than 5 degrees compared to the previous day, and the cold weather is expected to continue throughout next week.



The Korean Meteorological Administration has issued a caution for forest fires in the eastern coastal areas, where the cold northwesterly winds will dry out as they cross the mountains.



KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



