PPP apologizes for remarks on Moon

The People Power Party apologized, stating that there was "insufficient fact-checking" regarding the commentary that Acting Chief Justice Moon Hyung-bae had "directly commented on the obscene posts involving minors in his online alumni cafe."



Previously, the People Power Party claimed in a statement yesterday that Justice Moon had even commented directly on the obscene posts involving minors, but it has been determined that this was a manipulated image circulated online.



