News 9

Audit of Human Rights Commission

입력 2025.02.15 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The National Assembly today (2.14) processed a motion for an audit regarding the National Human Rights Commission's recommendation to guarantee President Yoon's right to defense, solely by the opposition party during the plenary session.

This is the 31st audit request in the 22nd National Assembly alone.

The Board of Audit and Inspection is reportedly feeling perplexed.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has investigated the reasons behind this.

[Report]

The Human Rights Commission passed a recommendation on Feb.10, proposed by Standing Commissioner Kim Yong-won, to guarantee President Yoon Suk Yeol's right to defense.

The opposition party claimed that the Human Rights Commission has devolved into a "bulletproof committee" for insurrection leaders and passed a motion in the plenary session demanding an audit of the Human Rights Commission's insurrection propaganda activities.

[Ko Min-jung/Democratic Party Member: "While independence must be guaranteed, if the Human Rights Commission fails to fulfill its role, it is also the National Assembly's duty to correct it."]

An audit request regarding the entire process of increasing medical school admissions was also passed.

The ruling party left the session without voting as a form of protest.

[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Member: "These are all politically charged moves, and they are far from contributing to national development and political stability."]

The Board of Audit and Inspection did not release an official stance, but there is a palpable sense of discomfort internally.

Under current law, the Board cannot refuse audit requests from the National Assembly.

In the 22nd National Assembly alone, this is the 31st audit request, following audits over the presidential office relocation and prosecution protests over the impeachment of prosecutors, a sixfold increase from the usual five cases per year.

A significantly reduced budget is also a concern.

Special activity expenses of 1.5 billion won and specific operational expenses of 4.5 billion won have been completely cut, and operational expenses have been reduced by 20% compared to last year.

A Board of Audit and Inspection official expressed concern, stating, "There are cases where we have to use personal funds for business trips by reallocating operational expenses," and added, "Audit work is inevitably going to be stifled."

The Board of Audit and Inspection has announced its policy to significantly reduce so-called planned audits and focus on regular audits this year.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Audit of Human Rights Commission
    • 입력 2025-02-15 00:27:42
    News 9
[Anchor]

The National Assembly today (2.14) processed a motion for an audit regarding the National Human Rights Commission's recommendation to guarantee President Yoon's right to defense, solely by the opposition party during the plenary session.

This is the 31st audit request in the 22nd National Assembly alone.

The Board of Audit and Inspection is reportedly feeling perplexed.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has investigated the reasons behind this.

[Report]

The Human Rights Commission passed a recommendation on Feb.10, proposed by Standing Commissioner Kim Yong-won, to guarantee President Yoon Suk Yeol's right to defense.

The opposition party claimed that the Human Rights Commission has devolved into a "bulletproof committee" for insurrection leaders and passed a motion in the plenary session demanding an audit of the Human Rights Commission's insurrection propaganda activities.

[Ko Min-jung/Democratic Party Member: "While independence must be guaranteed, if the Human Rights Commission fails to fulfill its role, it is also the National Assembly's duty to correct it."]

An audit request regarding the entire process of increasing medical school admissions was also passed.

The ruling party left the session without voting as a form of protest.

[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Member: "These are all politically charged moves, and they are far from contributing to national development and political stability."]

The Board of Audit and Inspection did not release an official stance, but there is a palpable sense of discomfort internally.

Under current law, the Board cannot refuse audit requests from the National Assembly.

In the 22nd National Assembly alone, this is the 31st audit request, following audits over the presidential office relocation and prosecution protests over the impeachment of prosecutors, a sixfold increase from the usual five cases per year.

A significantly reduced budget is also a concern.

Special activity expenses of 1.5 billion won and specific operational expenses of 4.5 billion won have been completely cut, and operational expenses have been reduced by 20% compared to last year.

A Board of Audit and Inspection official expressed concern, stating, "There are cases where we have to use personal funds for business trips by reallocating operational expenses," and added, "Audit work is inevitably going to be stifled."

The Board of Audit and Inspection has announced its policy to significantly reduce so-called planned audits and focus on regular audits this year.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망
비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 <br>‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?

비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 ‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?
[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아

[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아
[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보

[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.