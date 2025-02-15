Audit of Human Rights Commission

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The National Assembly today (2.14) processed a motion for an audit regarding the National Human Rights Commission's recommendation to guarantee President Yoon's right to defense, solely by the opposition party during the plenary session.



This is the 31st audit request in the 22nd National Assembly alone.



The Board of Audit and Inspection is reportedly feeling perplexed.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has investigated the reasons behind this.



[Report]



The Human Rights Commission passed a recommendation on Feb.10, proposed by Standing Commissioner Kim Yong-won, to guarantee President Yoon Suk Yeol's right to defense.



The opposition party claimed that the Human Rights Commission has devolved into a "bulletproof committee" for insurrection leaders and passed a motion in the plenary session demanding an audit of the Human Rights Commission's insurrection propaganda activities.



[Ko Min-jung/Democratic Party Member: "While independence must be guaranteed, if the Human Rights Commission fails to fulfill its role, it is also the National Assembly's duty to correct it."]



An audit request regarding the entire process of increasing medical school admissions was also passed.



The ruling party left the session without voting as a form of protest.



[Park Soo-min/People Power Party Member: "These are all politically charged moves, and they are far from contributing to national development and political stability."]



The Board of Audit and Inspection did not release an official stance, but there is a palpable sense of discomfort internally.



Under current law, the Board cannot refuse audit requests from the National Assembly.



In the 22nd National Assembly alone, this is the 31st audit request, following audits over the presidential office relocation and prosecution protests over the impeachment of prosecutors, a sixfold increase from the usual five cases per year.



A significantly reduced budget is also a concern.



Special activity expenses of 1.5 billion won and specific operational expenses of 4.5 billion won have been completely cut, and operational expenses have been reduced by 20% compared to last year.



A Board of Audit and Inspection official expressed concern, stating, "There are cases where we have to use personal funds for business trips by reallocating operational expenses," and added, "Audit work is inevitably going to be stifled."



The Board of Audit and Inspection has announced its policy to significantly reduce so-called planned audits and focus on regular audits this year.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



