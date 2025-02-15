Filipino housekeeper pilot extended

동영상 고정 취소

The pilot project for Filipino housekeepers, initiated by the government and the Seoul city to address the childcare gap, has been extended for another year.



However, there are concerns that it may turn into a mere showcase project, as there is not enough demand to transition it into a full-scale program, and the usage fees are expected to rise.



The Filipino housekeeper project, started in August last year to reduce the burden of childcare.



Over 90 housekeepers are assisting more than 180 households in Seoul.



Baek Woon-sang, a father of 9-month-old twins who has been using this service, recently faced a dilemma.



This is because the pilot project is scheduled to end at the end of this month.



[Baek Woon-sang/Household with Filipino housekeeper: "The end of the pilot project is indeed the worst-case scenario, and if that happens, my mother-in-law or my mother will have to come and help us..."]



The government has ultimately extended the pilot project for another year, alleviating immediate concerns for the families using the service.



The government explained that the satisfaction level among the families is high, and the housekeepers also wish to continue working.



However, the usage fee, which was around 14,000 won per hour, will increase to about 17,000 won starting next month.



This is due to the rising operational costs for the private outsourcing companies.



[Baek Woon-sang/Household with Filipino housekeeper: "If the costs go up like that, we honestly don't know how long we can continue using the service..."]



The transition to a full-scale program with 1,200 participants is also uncertain.



There is not much demand from other local governments except for Seoul, Busan, and Sejong, and the controversy over high costs remains.



[Choi Young-mi/Chairperson of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions Care and Childcare Union: "In the end, only those who can afford to pay will use it... The government needs to implement a policy to cover part or all of the usage fees..."]



The Seoul city has stated that households with income below a certain level can apply for a 700,000 won coupon if they hire a Filipino housekeeper, but the debate over whether this is merely a showcase project is expected to continue.



KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.



