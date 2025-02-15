News 9

Filipino housekeeper pilot extended

입력 2025.02.15 (00:33)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The pilot project for Filipino housekeepers, initiated by the government and the Seoul city to address the childcare gap, has been extended for another year.

However, there are concerns that it may turn into a mere showcase project, as there is not enough demand to transition it into a full-scale program, and the usage fees are expected to rise.

Kim Ha-eun reports.

[Report]

The Filipino housekeeper project, started in August last year to reduce the burden of childcare.

Over 90 housekeepers are assisting more than 180 households in Seoul.

Baek Woon-sang, a father of 9-month-old twins who has been using this service, recently faced a dilemma.

This is because the pilot project is scheduled to end at the end of this month.

[Baek Woon-sang/Household with Filipino housekeeper: "The end of the pilot project is indeed the worst-case scenario, and if that happens, my mother-in-law or my mother will have to come and help us..."]

The government has ultimately extended the pilot project for another year, alleviating immediate concerns for the families using the service.

The government explained that the satisfaction level among the families is high, and the housekeepers also wish to continue working.

However, the usage fee, which was around 14,000 won per hour, will increase to about 17,000 won starting next month.

This is due to the rising operational costs for the private outsourcing companies.

[Baek Woon-sang/Household with Filipino housekeeper: "If the costs go up like that, we honestly don't know how long we can continue using the service..."]

The transition to a full-scale program with 1,200 participants is also uncertain.

There is not much demand from other local governments except for Seoul, Busan, and Sejong, and the controversy over high costs remains.

[Choi Young-mi/Chairperson of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions Care and Childcare Union: "In the end, only those who can afford to pay will use it... The government needs to implement a policy to cover part or all of the usage fees..."]

The Seoul city has stated that households with income below a certain level can apply for a 700,000 won coupon if they hire a Filipino housekeeper, but the debate over whether this is merely a showcase project is expected to continue.

KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Filipino housekeeper pilot extended
    • 입력 2025-02-15 00:33:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

The pilot project for Filipino housekeepers, initiated by the government and the Seoul city to address the childcare gap, has been extended for another year.

However, there are concerns that it may turn into a mere showcase project, as there is not enough demand to transition it into a full-scale program, and the usage fees are expected to rise.

Kim Ha-eun reports.

[Report]

The Filipino housekeeper project, started in August last year to reduce the burden of childcare.

Over 90 housekeepers are assisting more than 180 households in Seoul.

Baek Woon-sang, a father of 9-month-old twins who has been using this service, recently faced a dilemma.

This is because the pilot project is scheduled to end at the end of this month.

[Baek Woon-sang/Household with Filipino housekeeper: "The end of the pilot project is indeed the worst-case scenario, and if that happens, my mother-in-law or my mother will have to come and help us..."]

The government has ultimately extended the pilot project for another year, alleviating immediate concerns for the families using the service.

The government explained that the satisfaction level among the families is high, and the housekeepers also wish to continue working.

However, the usage fee, which was around 14,000 won per hour, will increase to about 17,000 won starting next month.

This is due to the rising operational costs for the private outsourcing companies.

[Baek Woon-sang/Household with Filipino housekeeper: "If the costs go up like that, we honestly don't know how long we can continue using the service..."]

The transition to a full-scale program with 1,200 participants is also uncertain.

There is not much demand from other local governments except for Seoul, Busan, and Sejong, and the controversy over high costs remains.

[Choi Young-mi/Chairperson of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions Care and Childcare Union: "In the end, only those who can afford to pay will use it... The government needs to implement a policy to cover part or all of the usage fees..."]

The Seoul city has stated that households with income below a certain level can apply for a 700,000 won coupon if they hire a Filipino housekeeper, but the debate over whether this is merely a showcase project is expected to continue.

KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.
김하은
김하은

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망
비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 <br>‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?

비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 ‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?
[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아

[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아
[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보

[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.