Hwang Ui-jo gets 1y prison term

[Anchor]



Football player Hwang Ui-jo, who was indicted on charges of illegal filming, has been sentenced to a suspended prison term in the first trial.



The court explained that while the harm caused by illegal filming is significant, it took into account that Mr. Hwang did not participate in the distribution of the illegal footage.



The victims strongly opposed this decision.



Park Min-kyung reports.



[Report]



Hwang Ui-jo, a former national football team player, was indicted last July for filming two women without their consent.



Mr. Hwang reported his sister-in-law to the police in 2023 for distributing photos that included him and the women on social media, which led to the discovery of evidence of his illegal filming during the investigation.



The prosecution sought a four-year prison sentence for Mr. Hwang, and the Seoul Central District Court's Criminal Division 13 sentenced him today (Feb.14) to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for violating the Sexual Crimes Punishment Act.



Guilty was recognized for one of the two victimized women.



[Hwang Ui-jo/Former National Football Player: "(What do you think of today's verdict?) I'm sorry. (Do you have anything to say to the victim?) I'm sorry."]



The court stated, "Considering the seriousness of the social harm caused by illegal filming crimes, it is necessary to impose strict punishment," adding that "the nature of the crime is not good when looking at the number of offenses and specific details."



However, it explained that Mr. Hwang's acknowledgment of all charges and his remorse, as well as the fact that the video was distributed due to his sister-in-law's actions, were taken into account.



The victims expressed that this ruling effectively gives Mr. Hwang a free pass.



[Lee Eun-ui/Victims' Legal Representative: "This was a typical ruling that shows how lenient the South Korean courts are towards sex offenders and how low their understanding of the victims' wounds is."]



They also stated that they would appeal, as the court did not hold Mr. Hwang accountable for secondary damage and the video leak at all.



KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



