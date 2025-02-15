K League to kick off early

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The K League, South Korea's professional football league, will kick off tomorrow, the earliest in history in mid-February, and will embark on an 11-month journey until early December.



Fortunately, the temperature is expected to rise this weekend, bringing spring-like weather, so don't miss the weather forecast for the football stadium included in the report.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has provided an outlook for the K League opening match.



[Report]



The reason the K League is starting in winter is that there are more football events scheduled this year than ever before.



The Asian Champions League quarterfinals in April, the Club World Cup in June, and the

EAFF E-1 Football Championship for national teams in July have led to an earlier start to the league compared to previous years.



Since it is still mid-February, which is winter, the opening match will be held in warmer southern stadiums.



Here is the weather forecast for the K League opening day.



In Pohang, where the official opening match will take place, the daytime temperature is expected to rise to 11 degrees, making it mild, and the match between the defending champions Ulsan and the promoted team Anyang is expected to be a warm day reminiscent of spring at 13 degrees.



That was the weather report.



The official opening match features a showdown between the Korea Cup champions Pohang and dark horse Daejeon.



This match is considered important as it could indicate the season's dynamics.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "I think the match between Pohang and Daejeon will be a decisive one that separates the mid-tier from the upper tier, and if Daejeon manages to beat Pohang, it will be an opportunity to see how exciting this season can be for Daejeon."]



Ahead of the K League opening, the fortunes of strong teams participating in the Asian Champions League this week have been mixed.



Ulsan faced a setback as last season's MVP goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was injured during their away match in Thailand against Buriram, while Jeonbuk's newly signed Italian national team player Compagno scored multiple goals, hinting at a strong performance.



This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



