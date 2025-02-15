News 9

K League to kick off early

입력 2025.02.15 (00:33) 수정 2025.02.15 (00:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The K League, South Korea's professional football league, will kick off tomorrow, the earliest in history in mid-February, and will embark on an 11-month journey until early December.

Fortunately, the temperature is expected to rise this weekend, bringing spring-like weather, so don't miss the weather forecast for the football stadium included in the report.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has provided an outlook for the K League opening match.

[Report]

The reason the K League is starting in winter is that there are more football events scheduled this year than ever before.

The Asian Champions League quarterfinals in April, the Club World Cup in June, and the
EAFF E-1 Football Championship for national teams in July have led to an earlier start to the league compared to previous years.

Since it is still mid-February, which is winter, the opening match will be held in warmer southern stadiums.

Here is the weather forecast for the K League opening day.

In Pohang, where the official opening match will take place, the daytime temperature is expected to rise to 11 degrees, making it mild, and the match between the defending champions Ulsan and the promoted team Anyang is expected to be a warm day reminiscent of spring at 13 degrees.

That was the weather report.

The official opening match features a showdown between the Korea Cup champions Pohang and dark horse Daejeon.

This match is considered important as it could indicate the season's dynamics.

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "I think the match between Pohang and Daejeon will be a decisive one that separates the mid-tier from the upper tier, and if Daejeon manages to beat Pohang, it will be an opportunity to see how exciting this season can be for Daejeon."]

Ahead of the K League opening, the fortunes of strong teams participating in the Asian Champions League this week have been mixed.

Ulsan faced a setback as last season's MVP goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was injured during their away match in Thailand against Buriram, while Jeonbuk's newly signed Italian national team player Compagno scored multiple goals, hinting at a strong performance.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • K League to kick off early
    • 입력 2025-02-15 00:33:31
    • 수정2025-02-15 00:38:15
    News 9
[Anchor]

The K League, South Korea's professional football league, will kick off tomorrow, the earliest in history in mid-February, and will embark on an 11-month journey until early December.

Fortunately, the temperature is expected to rise this weekend, bringing spring-like weather, so don't miss the weather forecast for the football stadium included in the report.

Reporter Kim Ki-beom has provided an outlook for the K League opening match.

[Report]

The reason the K League is starting in winter is that there are more football events scheduled this year than ever before.

The Asian Champions League quarterfinals in April, the Club World Cup in June, and the
EAFF E-1 Football Championship for national teams in July have led to an earlier start to the league compared to previous years.

Since it is still mid-February, which is winter, the opening match will be held in warmer southern stadiums.

Here is the weather forecast for the K League opening day.

In Pohang, where the official opening match will take place, the daytime temperature is expected to rise to 11 degrees, making it mild, and the match between the defending champions Ulsan and the promoted team Anyang is expected to be a warm day reminiscent of spring at 13 degrees.

That was the weather report.

The official opening match features a showdown between the Korea Cup champions Pohang and dark horse Daejeon.

This match is considered important as it could indicate the season's dynamics.

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "I think the match between Pohang and Daejeon will be a decisive one that separates the mid-tier from the upper tier, and if Daejeon manages to beat Pohang, it will be an opportunity to see how exciting this season can be for Daejeon."]

Ahead of the K League opening, the fortunes of strong teams participating in the Asian Champions League this week have been mixed.

Ulsan faced a setback as last season's MVP goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was injured during their away match in Thailand against Buriram, while Jeonbuk's newly signed Italian national team player Compagno scored multiple goals, hinting at a strong performance.

This is KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.
김기범
김기범 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망

개장 앞둔 리조트 큰불…6명 사망
비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 <br>‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?

비관세장벽 겨냥에 FTA도 ‘흔들’…영향 어디까지?
[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아

[단독] 국무위원들도 계엄 시간 몰랐다는데…노상원 “20분 지연”까지 알아
[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보

[단독] 선관위 정보사 ‘권총 무장’…‘민간인 노상원 지시’ 진술 확보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.