Kim Yeon-koung to retire

[Anchor]

The living legend of women's volleyball, Kim Yeon-koung of Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders, has announced her surprise retirement.

She stated that she will be ending her career as a player at the end of this season. Many fans are disappointed as her skills remain top-notch.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

Kim Yeon-koung surprised fans as she bid farewell to her long-time teammate Kim Hae-ran.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "I remember her as a sister I could look up to. I will follow soon, sister."]

She officially announced her retirement after leading her team to an 8-game winning streak with a record 19 points in the match against GS Caltex Seoul KIXX.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "This is the end. (I will retire after this year.) I have been thinking about it for a while."]

It was indeed a surprise announcement.

Kim Yeon-koung revealed that she has been contemplating her retirement since returning to Korea and expressed her desire to step down while still at her peak, stating that now is the right time.

The reason for announcing her retirement during the season is to finish on a positive note with her fans.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "I know many of you might be surprised since there are still games left in the season, but I hope everyone can cheer for us with smiles until the end. Fighting!"]

Debuting in the V-League 20 years ago, Kim Yeon-koung is known as a superstar, having won the league MVP award a record 6 times.

She has also made remarkable contributions overseas in Japan and Turkey, and has been part of Korea's volleyball history, including reaching the semifinals at the 2012 London Olympics.

The volleyball star, who has also showcased her charm and wit as commentator on KBS sports programs, is currently ranked first in domestic player scoring this season, leaving many fans feeling regretful about her retirement.

With 8 regular season games remaining, Heungkuk Life has a high chance of finishing in first place, and fans' eyes and ears are once again focused on Kim Yeon-koung's last dance.

This is Park Jumi from KBS News.

