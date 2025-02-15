News 9

U-20 team defeats Syria in opener

입력 2025.02.15 (00:33)

The under-20 national football team, challenging for the Asian title for the first time in 13 years, made a refreshing start by defeating Syria in their first group match.

In just 8 minutes into the first half, Sung shin of the under-20 national team struck the Syrian goalpost.

He scored by kicking the ball that came loose during a chaotic scramble in front of the goal after a throw-in.

After that, the team maintained control and extended their lead to 2-0 with an additional goal from Baek Min-kyu.

Sung shin, the first goal scorer, passed the ball to the left, and Baek Min-kyu's sharp finishing skills were on full display.

Although they conceded one goal to Syria in the 15th minute of the second half, the team won 2-1 and will face Thailand in their second group match next Monday.

