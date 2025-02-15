News 9

Seoul, Jeonju aim for 2036 Olympics

입력 2025.02.15 (00:43) 수정 2025.02.15 (00:43)

[Anchor]

The domestic candidate for the 2036 Summer Olympics will be selected at the end of this month.

Seoul, aiming to continue the legacy of the 1988 Olympics, and Jeonju, which emphasizes cooperation with regional cities, are in a fierce competition. The significant criterion will likely be whether they possess the competitiveness to host the main event.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

[ Samaranch: "Seoul!"]

After the 1988 Seoul Olympics, which began with the "Miracle in Baden-Baden" and transcended the challenges of division and development, Seoul's bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics is built on its history and experience.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul/Last year’s City Council Questioning: "Seoul already has Olympic facilities that remain intact, which gives it a huge advantage compared to other cities making their first bids."]

The competing city, Jeonju, is pushing for a "local city alliance" Olympic under the banner of national balanced development.

It is an ambitious plan to expand the Olympics to include non-capital regions, including Gwangju and Jeonnam.

[Jeong Gang-seon/President of Jeonbuk Sports Council: "We plan to share underutilized facilities with neighboring local governments and regional organizations to offer opportunities to the regions under the national balanced development principle."]

The most important selection criterion is "main event competitiveness."

India, Indonesia, and Qatar are expected to be major competitors, and the recent choices by the IOC have emphasized the importance of environmental and social impacts.

Looking at past events, such as the Paris Olympics, which combined cultural heritage with eco-friendliness, and the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which opted for shared venues between two cities to cut costs, the bid for Brisbane’s 2032 Summer Olympics was awarded based on its clear cost-saving plan.

There are also discussions about the possibility of a joint Seoul-Jeonju bid. The final candidate city will be selected after a vote at the General Assembly on Feb. 28, following a board meeting of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee on Monday.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

