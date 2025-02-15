Jeon Ji-hee retires
After naturalizing from China, Jeon Ji-hee shone a light on Korean table tennis by winning a gold medal at the Asian Games and a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics alongside Shin Yu-bin.
Coincidentally, her opponent in her farewell match was also Shin Yu-bin, and after the game, they embraced each other, showcasing their strong friendship.
True to their title as the 'golden duo', they wore matching black outfits for the retirement ceremony and performed a love arrow ceremony.
Jeon Ji-hee received a plaque of appreciation from Shin Yu-bin, and their farewell was filled with affection.
[Jeon Ji-hee/Former National Table Tennis Player: "(Shin) Yu-bin has become a true national star, and I feel so proud. I hope she continues to play table tennis happily."]
[Shin Yu-bin/National Table Tennis Player: "I think I learned a lot from her, and I am very grateful. I only wish for her happiness."]
2025-02-15
- 수정2025-02-15 00:44:00
