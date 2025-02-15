News 9

Tariff impact on agriculture

[Anchor]

President Trump has announced that he will impose reciprocal tariffs, meaning that each country will apply the same tariff rate as the tariffs imposed on American goods.

There are concerns that this could have a widespread impact on our agricultural and livestock industries.

Next, we have Ryu Ran reporting.

[Report]

Last year, over 460,000 tons of beef was imported into South Korea.

Half of this was American beef.

Under the U.S.-Korea FTA, tariffs on American beef are set to be eliminated next year, but there is still a 5.3% tariff on American frozen beef.

The Trump administration may demand that this be eliminated immediately or that the import volume be increased.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Feb. 13th: "On trade, I have decided, for purposes of fairness, that I will charge a reciprocal tariff, meaning whatever countries charge the United States of America, we will charge them."]

Trump's reciprocal tariffs are based on the principle of "an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth."

If a counterpart country makes its exports less favorable through tariffs, the U.S. will raise its tariff rates accordingly.

Non-tariff barriers are also a key issue.

The U.S. Trade Representative has mentioned South Korea's non-tariff barriers, such as import quantity restrictions and strengthened customs procedures.

They are raising issues regarding the import restrictions on American beef over 30 months old and the limited market access for apples, blueberries, and cherries.

[Jang Sang-sik/Director of the International Trade and Commerce Research Institute, Korea International Trade Association: "There may be pressure to either demand new openings beyond the already opened agricultural products or to ease Korea's sanitary quarantine procedures so that more American products can be sold in Korea."]

The U.S. trade deficit with South Korea was $66 billion last year, but in the agricultural sector, the U.S. has a surplus with our country.

The South Korean government believes that the impact of reciprocal tariffs will not be significant due to the FTA agreement.

Deputy Minister of Trade Park Jong-won plans to visit the U.S. on the 17th to negotiate.

This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.

