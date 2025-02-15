News 9

Trump's auto tariffs on April 2

입력 2025.02.15 (23:02)

[Anchor]

President Trump is continuing to push forward with what is being called a trade war.

This time, it involves automobiles.

He has announced plans to impose tariffs on automobiles, which are South Korea's top export item to the U.S.

First, we have a report from Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

Following reciprocal tariffs and tariffs on steel, President Trump has now mentioned the timeline for introducing tariffs on automobiles.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Maybe around April 2nd. I would have done them on April 1st, believe it or not. I'm a little superstitious. No, literally, we had it planned for April 1st. I said, 'let's make it April 2nd.']

He did not specify detailed plans or the exact timing of implementation.

However, it is certain that South Korea will be directly affected.

Last year, South Korea exported 53 trillion won worth of automobiles to the U.S., while U.S. automobile exports to South Korea were only 3 trillion won.

This trade imbalance could lead to the imposition of high tariff rates.

Additionally, non-tariff barriers such as South Korea's value-added tax, which does not exist in the U.S., could also be used as a pretext.

In fact, Trump has consistently mentioned South Korean automobiles.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/August 2024: "And if I didn't have that tax, the most successful product made in this country is the small trucks. If I didn't get that tax, South Korea and China would be destroying us now with additional product. We saved them..."]

If these tariffs on automobiles, South Korea's largest export item to the U.S., are realized, the impact will be unavoidable.

[Cho Cheol/Senior Researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "The share of automobiles in total exports is very high, and the share of the U.S. in total automobile exports is also very high, so..."]

Moreover, tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals are also anticipated.

In the remaining month and a half, negotiations with the U.S. have become more urgent.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington for KBS News.

