Vance-Zelensky meeting in Munich

[Anchor]



Now, let's take a look at the Ukraine war.



U.S. Vice President Vance and Ukrainian President Zelensky sat down held talks to discuss ending this war that is approaching its third year.



Ukraine particularly emphasized the need for security guarantees.



Meanwhile, the first meeting of the foreign ministers of South Korea and the U.S. was held since the launch of the Trump administration's second term.



Reporter Jo Bit-na has the details.



[Report]



Just two days after the U.S. and Russia agreed to immediately start peace negotiations, Vice President Vance and President Zelensky met in person.



Although the 40-minute initial meeting did not involve deep discussions, both sides agreed on the necessity of ending the war and achieving peace.



[JD Vance/U.S. Vice President: "We want to achieve a durable lasting peace. Not the kind of peace that's going to have eastern Europe in conflict just a couple years down the road."]



However, President Zelensky emphasized the need for practical and certain peace that can prevent further Russian invasions.



In this regard, Ukraine delivered a draft mineral agreement related to the transfer of 50% of rare earth stakes that the U.S. requested in exchange for security support, but no conclusion was reached.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Really we want peace very much, but we need real security guarantees."]



In his speech today, President Zelensky reiterated the necessity of NATO membership for security guarantees and stated that he would never accept a peace agreement that excludes Ukraine.



Russia is reportedly accelerating its negotiation preparations in anticipation of a Trump-style deal.



It is said that the negotiation team is composed of financial experts from Wall Street and veteran diplomats.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the first time since the launch of the Trump administration's second term to discuss issues such as North Korea's nuclear program and tariffs.



Minister Cho is also discussing trilateral cooperation with the foreign ministers of the U.S. and Japan.



This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Munich.



