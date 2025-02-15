Probe into resort fire in Busan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Investigative authorities have begun a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire at the construction site of a resort in Busan that claimed the lives of six workers yesterday (Feb. 14).



The Central Accident Response Headquarters also held its first meeting to discuss support measures for the bereaved families.



This is a report by reporter Seo Jeong-yoon.



[Report]



The strong flames spread rapidly, shattering the windows and covering the floor to the ceiling with black ash.



The exterior walls of the building were also charred black.



At the time of the fire, about 840 workers from over 40 subcontractors were working inside and outside the building, and six people died on the first floor.



The police have secured witness statements indicating that the fire started near the 'PT room' on the first floor of Building B of the resort.



The PT room is a space for managing the building's plumbing, and the police are investigating the six workers who were cutting and welding the pipes.



[Police/voice altered: "There hav been various statements, with some saying they saw it from there (the PT room) and others saying they saw it from the basement..."]



They are also securing relevant CCTV footage and analyzing documents such as construction contracts.



The government is checking whether the construction company or subcontractors violated the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.



In particular, they plan to focus on whether sprinklers and alarms were operational and whether safety training was properly conducted.



[Family of fire victims/voice altered: "They said they never received fire evacuation training even once in the past three months. This site has always been uneasy about safety..."]



The Central Accident Response Headquarters held its first meeting today to review the direction of the accident investigation and discuss measures to support the families of the deceased workers.



Tomorrow, a joint on-site investigation by the police and fire department is scheduled, and autopsies of the deceased are expected to take place the day after tomorrow.



This is KBS News Seo Jeong-yoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!