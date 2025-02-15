Probe into resort fire in Busan
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Investigative authorities have begun a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire at the construction site of a resort in Busan that claimed the lives of six workers yesterday (Feb. 14).
The Central Accident Response Headquarters also held its first meeting to discuss support measures for the bereaved families.
This is a report by reporter Seo Jeong-yoon.
[Report]
The strong flames spread rapidly, shattering the windows and covering the floor to the ceiling with black ash.
The exterior walls of the building were also charred black.
At the time of the fire, about 840 workers from over 40 subcontractors were working inside and outside the building, and six people died on the first floor.
The police have secured witness statements indicating that the fire started near the 'PT room' on the first floor of Building B of the resort.
The PT room is a space for managing the building's plumbing, and the police are investigating the six workers who were cutting and welding the pipes.
[Police/voice altered: "There hav been various statements, with some saying they saw it from there (the PT room) and others saying they saw it from the basement..."]
They are also securing relevant CCTV footage and analyzing documents such as construction contracts.
The government is checking whether the construction company or subcontractors violated the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.
In particular, they plan to focus on whether sprinklers and alarms were operational and whether safety training was properly conducted.
[Family of fire victims/voice altered: "They said they never received fire evacuation training even once in the past three months. This site has always been uneasy about safety..."]
The Central Accident Response Headquarters held its first meeting today to review the direction of the accident investigation and discuss measures to support the families of the deceased workers.
Tomorrow, a joint on-site investigation by the police and fire department is scheduled, and autopsies of the deceased are expected to take place the day after tomorrow.
This is KBS News Seo Jeong-yoon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Probe into resort fire in Busan
-
- 입력 2025-02-15 23:54:13
Investigative authorities have begun a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire at the construction site of a resort in Busan that claimed the lives of six workers yesterday (Feb. 14).
The Central Accident Response Headquarters also held its first meeting to discuss support measures for the bereaved families.
This is a report by reporter Seo Jeong-yoon.
[Report]
The strong flames spread rapidly, shattering the windows and covering the floor to the ceiling with black ash.
The exterior walls of the building were also charred black.
At the time of the fire, about 840 workers from over 40 subcontractors were working inside and outside the building, and six people died on the first floor.
The police have secured witness statements indicating that the fire started near the 'PT room' on the first floor of Building B of the resort.
The PT room is a space for managing the building's plumbing, and the police are investigating the six workers who were cutting and welding the pipes.
[Police/voice altered: "There hav been various statements, with some saying they saw it from there (the PT room) and others saying they saw it from the basement..."]
They are also securing relevant CCTV footage and analyzing documents such as construction contracts.
The government is checking whether the construction company or subcontractors violated the Serious Accidents Punishment Act.
In particular, they plan to focus on whether sprinklers and alarms were operational and whether safety training was properly conducted.
[Family of fire victims/voice altered: "They said they never received fire evacuation training even once in the past three months. This site has always been uneasy about safety..."]
The Central Accident Response Headquarters held its first meeting today to review the direction of the accident investigation and discuss measures to support the families of the deceased workers.
Tomorrow, a joint on-site investigation by the police and fire department is scheduled, and autopsies of the deceased are expected to take place the day after tomorrow.
This is KBS News Seo Jeong-yoon.
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.