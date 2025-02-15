Fatal elevator inspections

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (Feb. 14) evening, a man in his 20s was found dead while inspecting an elevator in a high-rise apartment in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.



It has been investigated that this man was working alone at the time of the accident.



Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.



[Report]



An operation suspension notice is posted on the elevator door.



Around 7:30 PM yesterday, a man in his 20s was found dead in the corridor of the elevator on the basement level 1.



The deceased man was the elevator safety manager who was inspecting the elevator that day.



[Apartment Resident: "The police were running up. The person inspecting the elevator opened the door and said, 'It seems someone has fallen.'"]



It has been investigated that at the time of the accident, this man was inspecting the upper part of the elevator from a height of 24 floors.



On the morning of the accident, he had inspected the elevator with a colleague, but in the afternoon, he was working alone when the accident occurred.



[Apartment Resident: "Around 1 PM, there was a loud sound like something had fallen. I thought it was a delivery man dropping a box because it echoed in the hallway."]



A colleague who was looking for him reported him missing around 7 PM, and he was found in a state of cardiac arrest in the basement level 1 elevator corridor about 30 minutes later.



[Apartment Management Office Official/Voice Altered: "Anyway, the discovery was not quick. I don't know exactly how they worked."]



The police are investigating the specific circumstances of the accident and whether the workers followed safety regulations.



Just a month ago, a man in his 20s inspecting an elevator in a building in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, was also killed when his body got stuck. Recently there has been a series of fatal accidents involving elevator inspection workers.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



