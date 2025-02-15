News 9

Impeachment rallies continue

입력 2025.02.15 (23:54)

[Anchor]

Now we have news related to President Yoon's impeachment trial.

First, let's take a look at the rallies.

In Gwangju, there were rallies both opposing and supporting President Yoon's impeachment.

Famous Korean history instructors took the stage at each rally.

Geumnam-ro was divided by a barricade separating the two sides.

Park Kyung-jun reports.

[Report]

A rally against President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment was held on Gwangju's Geumnam-ro.

Supporters of President Yoon waved the Korean and American flags, calling for his return.

Korean history instructor Jeon Han-gil attended the rally in Gwangju, following those in Busan and Daegu.

[Jeon Han-gil/Korean History Instructor: "I realized that the emergency martial law was essentially an enlightenment decree. The opposition party, the Democratic Party, was anti-democratic and aimed to paralyze the administration and the state...."]

On the other side of the barricade, a rally in favor of President Yoon's impeachment was taking place.

Participants at the impeachment support rally held up signs and shouted for President Yoon's removal.

[Hwang Hyun-pil/Korean History Instructor: "It was neither a wartime situation nor a situation comparable to a disaster, and it was not a time to save public safety. Why was an emergency martial law declared?"]

The police mobilized over 20 riot police units to ensure safety in preparation for potential clashes.

Not only in Gwangju but also across the country, rallies for and against the impeachment were held, including large-scale rallies in downtown Seoul.

In front of Seoul City Hall, an anti-impeachment rally took place, while a pro-impeachment rally was held near Gyeongbokgung Station intersection.

Traffic congestion continued, and about 240 police officers were deployed for traffic control.

With additional hearing dates for the impeachment trial set for the 18th and 20th, large-scale rallies for and against impeachment are also scheduled for next weekend in Seoul.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

공지·정정

