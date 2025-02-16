News 9

Parties out for public opinion

[Anchor]

Both the ruling and opposition parties have taken to the streets to wage a war of public opinion.

The People Power Party claimed that there are flaws in the Constitutional Court's impeachment trial.

The Democratic Party argued that a special investigation into Myung Tae-kyun is necessary.

Kim Yu-dae reports.

[Report]

Members of the People Power Party and local party committee chairs attended an anti-impeachment rally.

They raised their voices, claiming that the Constitutional Court is conducting an unfair impeachment trial.

They criticized the flawed Constitutional Court decision, asking who would accept such a decision, with sharp remarks like "anti-constitutional court" and "destroyers of the constitution."

[Won Hee-ryong/Former Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "Let the people rise up and correct the shaky, flawed Constitutional Court together."]

They also protested at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

They claimed that the Democratic Party, which has paralyzed the government with legislative dictatorship and mass impeachment, has played the role of "instigator of martial law."

In response, the Democratic Party encouraged its members to participate in pro-impeachment rallies and called for the immediate dismissal of President Yoon.

They criticized the ruling party's offensive against the Constitutional Court, stating, "The incitement of rebellion is crossing the line."

They argued that blaming the opposition for the responsibility of martial law, and claiming that martial law is justified, makes them "collaborators in rebellion."

Leader Lee Jae-myung directly targeted the declaration of emergency martial law, saying it was "Yoon Suk Yeol's fascism that aimed to commit mass murder against all those who fell out of his favor."

The Democratic Party reiterated the necessity of a special investigation, stating that the background of the emergency martial law is the "Myung- Tae-kyun Gate."

[Noh Jong-myeon/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "There are overwhelming reasons for the need of simultaneous investigations into the rebellion of First Lady Kim Keon-hee and into Myung Tae-kyun. A special investigation is the answer."]

The People Power Party criticized the opposition party at-large for merely gazing at Myung Tae-kyun and writing a new novel.

This is KBS News, Kim Yu-dae.

