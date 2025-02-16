News 9

Conflicting claims on Hong's memo

[Anchor]

There are conflicting claims by former NIS Deputy Director Hong Jang-won and NIS Director Cho Tae-yong regarding Hong's memo, which has been known to be a key piece of evidence in the allegations of politician arrests at the time of the martial law declaration.

It is evolving into a game of truth or dare.

Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

The 'Hong Jang-won memo' reportedly contains a list of over ten individuals to arrest, including opposition leaders and journalists.

On the 13th, National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong claimed that there are four types of this memo.

[Cho Tae-yong/NIS Director/Feb. 13: "There are four types of memos. (Former Deputy Director Hong) explained this very specifically, but the essence of what he said is different from the facts."]

According to Director Cho, after the initial memo, the second and third memos were newly created, and the content added to the third memo is what is referred to as the 'Hong Jang-won memo'.

However, former Deputy Director Hong countered that the memo is ultimately a list of arrest targets, and that the creation of multiple memos was a process to accurately verify the information he had heard.

[Hong Jang-won/Former NIS Deputy Director/Feb. 14/CBS Radio "Park Jae-hong's One-on-One Battle": "It was a process to accurately verify what I had heard. In the end, it’s not that there are three types of memos, but rather three verification processes...."]

Director Cho raised doubts about the credibility of the third memo, claiming that it was revised by someone else. Former Deputy Director Hong explained that the revised parts were written by him.

The two also have differing claims about the location of where the memo was written.

Former Deputy Director Hong claims he wrote the memo in an open space in front of the NIS official residence.

Director Cho, on the other hand, claims that former Deputy Director Hong was in the NIS building at the time, adding that he had checked CCTV footage.

In response, former Deputy Director Hong stated that analyzing the CCTV would indeed reveal where the memo was written.

The NIS has stated that it will submit internal CCTV footage if requested by the Constitutional Court.

KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

