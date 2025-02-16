Moon Sang-ho's testimony

News 9

입력 2025.02.16 (01:29)

[Anchor]

Former Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, who has been arrested and indicted on charges of insurrection, was not in-office during the emergency martial law.

Nevertheless, he is accused of being involved in the deployment of military forces to the National Election Commission.

Intelligence officers have testified to the prosecution that former Commander Noh issued related directives while flaunting his relationship with then-Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Choi Yu-kyung.

[Report]

Two months before the declaration of emergency martial law, in October of last year.

Former Intelligence Commander Moon Sang-ho testified to the prosecution that former Commander Noh Sang-won ordered the preparation of a list of agents for missions related to North Korea.

Former Commander Moon stated, "I had doubts about why he was making such requests," and "Initially, I responded passively and bluntly."

Then, according to former Commander Moon, former Commander Noh asked, "Do you not trust me?" and said, "The minister will call you soon."
Then indeed, within 10 minutes, former Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun called on a secure phone and said, "Please help Noh Sang-won."

Former Commander Moon noted that this was the first time he had received a direct call from the former minister. He further testified to the prosecution that "It was hard to think of going against what the most senior person in the military, the minister, has said over a secure phone."

He also mentioned that from that point on, he began to follow former Commander Noh's directives without any doubts.

Colonels from the intelligence unit who attended the so-called 'hamburger joint meeting' also testified that former Commander Noh frequently mentioned his friendship with former Minister Kim.

In particular, they revealed that he often said things like, "I went to Yongsan today," and "I met and talked with him," indicating that he was in communication with the former minister.

Former Commander Moon and intelligence officers stated to the prosecution that they effectively regarded former Commander Noh's directives as orders from former Minister Kim.

This is KBS News, Choi Yu-kyung.

