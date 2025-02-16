Kidnapped Korean national rescued

동영상 고정 취소

A Korean national who was kidnapped in the Philippines has been rescued after six days.



According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Korean national residing in the Clark area of the Philippines, referred to as A, was abducted in the early hours of the 9th by about ten individuals impersonating employees of the Philippine National Bureau of Investigation.



It is reported that the kidnappers subsequently made several calls to the family demanding ransom.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that A's health condition is overall good.



