Uneasy ceasefire continues

[Anchor]



Next, we turn to news from the Middle East.



The exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners took place today as scheduled.



The ceasefire agreement, which was nearly broken by Hamas's declaration to halt the release of hostages, has temporarily overcome the crisis.



Kim Gae-hyung reports from Dubai.



[Report]



Israeli hostages are seen getting out of Hamas vehicles one after another.



They appear tense and gaunt, but do not seem to have any visible injuries.



As the Red Cross vehicle carrying the hostages leaves Gaza, Israelis watching the broadcast cheer with joy.



[Levi/Friend of Hostage: "We were waiting for the moment he would return on his own two feet, smiling."]



The Israeli side also released 369 prisoners, including 36 serving life sentences.



So far, a total of 19 Israeli hostages have been freed.



There are 14 remaining hostages to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire, but Hamas has stated that only 6 of them are alive.



Earlier, on the 10th, Hamas declared a halt to the release of hostages, claiming that Israel was obstructing the entry of humanitarian supplies.



They stated that they received only about half of the tents, and that mobile homes and heavy equipment were completely blocked at the checkpoints.



Egypt and Qatar, the mediators in the negotiations, promised the entry of these items, but the Israeli side maintains that they cannot permit the entry of heavy equipment.



The precarious first phase of the ceasefire is set to end in two weeks at the end of this month, but there has been little progress in negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire.



This is Kim Gae-hyung reporting for KBS News from Dubai.



