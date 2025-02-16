Visitors to national parks recover

동영상 고정 취소

The number of visitors to national parks has exceeded 40 million.



It has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels for the first time in five years.



What is the secret behind this recovery?

Reporter Lee Se-heum covers the charm of national parks.



[Report]



People are lined up on snow-covered hiking trails.



The winter scenery, which is hard to see in urban areas, is a unique charm of national parks.



[Park Hye-min/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "It's easily accessible from the city, there are various courses, and it shows beautiful scenery in every season. Living near Bukhansan Mountain is almost a blessing."]



The number of visitors to national parks exceeded 43 million in 2019, but due to the impact of COVID-19, it dropped by about 8 million the following year.



It gradually showed signs of recovery, reaching 40.65 million last year, marking a return to the 40 million range for the first time in five years.



If we include the yet-to-be-officially-counted Palgongsan National Park, it seems that the number of visitors has recovered to pre-COVID levels.



The most visited place last year was Bukhansan Mountain, with about 7 million visitors, and Odaesan Mountain had the highest visitor growth rate compared to the previous year.



Along with the beautiful scenery, various events also attracted the interest of visitors.



By collecting stamps from all 22 national parks, visitors can receive a certificate and souvenirs.



Experiences like high-altitude shelter experiences for the disabled and 'forest weddings' for young people are also gaining popularity.



The Korea National Park Service plans to increase the number of visitors to 50 million by 2030.



[Song Hyung-geun/Chairman of the Korea National Park Service: "We will add 30 more visitor facilities, including barrier-free trails, campgrounds, and ecological exploration centers by 2027."]



If the currently discussed Geumjeongsan Mountain is designated a national park, the total number of national parks in the country will increase to 24.



This is Lee Se-heum from KBS News.



