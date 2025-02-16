News 9

Visitors to national parks recover

입력 2025.02.16 (02:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Here is the next story.

The number of visitors to national parks has exceeded 40 million.

It has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels for the first time in five years.

What is the secret behind this recovery?
Reporter Lee Se-heum covers the charm of national parks.

[Report]

People are lined up on snow-covered hiking trails.

The winter scenery, which is hard to see in urban areas, is a unique charm of national parks.

[Park Hye-min/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "It's easily accessible from the city, there are various courses, and it shows beautiful scenery in every season. Living near Bukhansan Mountain is almost a blessing."]

The number of visitors to national parks exceeded 43 million in 2019, but due to the impact of COVID-19, it dropped by about 8 million the following year.

It gradually showed signs of recovery, reaching 40.65 million last year, marking a return to the 40 million range for the first time in five years.

If we include the yet-to-be-officially-counted Palgongsan National Park, it seems that the number of visitors has recovered to pre-COVID levels.

The most visited place last year was Bukhansan Mountain, with about 7 million visitors, and Odaesan Mountain had the highest visitor growth rate compared to the previous year.

Along with the beautiful scenery, various events also attracted the interest of visitors.

By collecting stamps from all 22 national parks, visitors can receive a certificate and souvenirs.

Experiences like high-altitude shelter experiences for the disabled and 'forest weddings' for young people are also gaining popularity.

The Korea National Park Service plans to increase the number of visitors to 50 million by 2030.

[Song Hyung-geun/Chairman of the Korea National Park Service: "We will add 30 more visitor facilities, including barrier-free trails, campgrounds, and ecological exploration centers by 2027."]

If the currently discussed Geumjeongsan Mountain is designated a national park, the total number of national parks in the country will increase to 24.

This is Lee Se-heum from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Visitors to national parks recover
    • 입력 2025-02-16 02:13:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Here is the next story.

The number of visitors to national parks has exceeded 40 million.

It has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels for the first time in five years.

What is the secret behind this recovery?
Reporter Lee Se-heum covers the charm of national parks.

[Report]

People are lined up on snow-covered hiking trails.

The winter scenery, which is hard to see in urban areas, is a unique charm of national parks.

[Park Hye-min/Seodaemun-gu, Seoul: "It's easily accessible from the city, there are various courses, and it shows beautiful scenery in every season. Living near Bukhansan Mountain is almost a blessing."]

The number of visitors to national parks exceeded 43 million in 2019, but due to the impact of COVID-19, it dropped by about 8 million the following year.

It gradually showed signs of recovery, reaching 40.65 million last year, marking a return to the 40 million range for the first time in five years.

If we include the yet-to-be-officially-counted Palgongsan National Park, it seems that the number of visitors has recovered to pre-COVID levels.

The most visited place last year was Bukhansan Mountain, with about 7 million visitors, and Odaesan Mountain had the highest visitor growth rate compared to the previous year.

Along with the beautiful scenery, various events also attracted the interest of visitors.

By collecting stamps from all 22 national parks, visitors can receive a certificate and souvenirs.

Experiences like high-altitude shelter experiences for the disabled and 'forest weddings' for young people are also gaining popularity.

The Korea National Park Service plans to increase the number of visitors to 50 million by 2030.

[Song Hyung-geun/Chairman of the Korea National Park Service: "We will add 30 more visitor facilities, including barrier-free trails, campgrounds, and ecological exploration centers by 2027."]

If the currently discussed Geumjeongsan Mountain is designated a national park, the total number of national parks in the country will increase to 24.

This is Lee Se-heum from KBS News.
이세흠
이세흠 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

자동차도 관세 폭탄…트럼프 “4월 2일부터 부과”

자동차도 관세 폭탄…트럼프 “4월 2일부터 부과”
예고된 미국 ‘상호 관세’…<br>농산물 시장도 영향?

예고된 미국 ‘상호 관세’…농산물 시장도 영향?
조태용-홍장원 엇갈린 주장 …‘진실게임’ 이어지나

조태용-홍장원 엇갈린 주장 …‘진실게임’ 이어지나
[단독] 문상호 “노상원이 ‘나 못 믿나?’…10분 뒤 김용현 전화”

[단독] 문상호 “노상원이 ‘나 못 믿나?’…10분 뒤 김용현 전화”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.