News 9

Jeju Air 49-day funeral rites

입력 2025.02.16 (02:13)

[Anchor]

A joint memorial service to comfort the spirits of the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster was held today (Feb. 15) at Muan International Airport.

The memorial space at Muan Airport, which was originally scheduled to be kept until the 49th day, will be kept for a while longer.

Heo Jae-hee reports.

[Report]

Those who still find it hard to believe that they will no longer see their loved ones.

They spent 49 days filled with longing and sorrow, and now send their loved ones off on their final journey with tears and wails.

["I miss you so much. I miss you so much."]

A joint memorial service to comfort the spirits of the victims of the Jeju Air passenger plane disaster was held at Muan International Airport.

This is the place where the bereaved families anxiously waited, hoping for the victims to return alive at the time of the accident.

The memorial ritual was conducted according to various religions, praying for the eternal rest of the 179 victims.

[Park Han-shin/Representative of the Bereaved Families Association: "Dear loved ones, please rest in peace. Your warm smiles and voices will forever remain in our hearts."]

The government and political circles promised thorough fact-finding investigations, as well as as prevention of recurrence.

[Park Sang-woo/Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "We will not stop until we find answers to what went wrong, what needs to change, and how to make those changes."]

The joint incense altar and other memorial spaces at Muan Airport, which were originally scheduled to be maintained until the 49th day, will be kept for a while longer.

After saying their final goodbyes to the victims at the end of the 49th day, the bereaved families stated that they would focus more on the establishment of a memorial park and the enactment of special laws.

To this end, some bereaved families plan to stay at Muan Airport to discuss future measures.

This is KBS News, Heo Jae-hee.

