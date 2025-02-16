K-Pop meets classical music

News 9

[Anchor]

Recently, amidst high interest in the sustainability and growth direction of K-pop, a famous entertainment agency has teamed up with a traditional symphony orchestra to embark on a new experiment.

This is the meeting of K-pop and classical music.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop brings us Girls' Generation's "Into the New World" performed by an orchestra.

[Report]

"Into the New World" by Girls' Generation became more well-known as the MZ-generation sung it at recent political rallies.

The rich sound of orchestral instruments replaces the flashy electronic sounds.

Also presented to us in a new orchestral performance are the refreshing and vibrant representative song of Red Velvet, as well as the catchy chorus of EXO.

[Kwon Eun-jung/Audience: "I've been a fan of SM artists since I was young and I love K-pop, but my mom likes classical music. So this performance was a good one to enjoy together."]

At the conductor's podium, a musician from the MZ-genertion is in charge of tuning K-pop into classical music.

[Kim Yoo-won/Conductor of Seoul Philharmonic: "How can the lyrics, intense rhythms, or the repetitive melodies (of the original song), and the emotions of those elements be integrated into the orchestra's performance...."]

This performance aims to expand its fan base by creating new content that blends the popular K-pop with the high-barrier classical music.

[Jeong Jae-wal/Representative of Seoul Philharmonic: "I hope that the Seoul Philharmonic can participate in the globalization of K-pop together with SM...."]

It will be interesting to see what this unique challenge to diversify K-content by breaking down boundaries across music genres will bring us.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

