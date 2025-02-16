K-Pop meets classical music

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, amidst high interest in the sustainability and growth direction of K-pop, a famous entertainment agency has teamed up with a traditional symphony orchestra to embark on a new experiment.



This is the meeting of K-pop and classical music.



Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop brings us Girls' Generation's "Into the New World" performed by an orchestra.



[Report]



"Into the New World" by Girls' Generation became more well-known as the MZ-generation sung it at recent political rallies.



The rich sound of orchestral instruments replaces the flashy electronic sounds.



Also presented to us in a new orchestral performance are the refreshing and vibrant representative song of Red Velvet, as well as the catchy chorus of EXO.



[Kwon Eun-jung/Audience: "I've been a fan of SM artists since I was young and I love K-pop, but my mom likes classical music. So this performance was a good one to enjoy together."]



At the conductor's podium, a musician from the MZ-genertion is in charge of tuning K-pop into classical music.



[Kim Yoo-won/Conductor of Seoul Philharmonic: "How can the lyrics, intense rhythms, or the repetitive melodies (of the original song), and the emotions of those elements be integrated into the orchestra's performance...."]



This performance aims to expand its fan base by creating new content that blends the popular K-pop with the high-barrier classical music.



[Jeong Jae-wal/Representative of Seoul Philharmonic: "I hope that the Seoul Philharmonic can participate in the globalization of K-pop together with SM...."]



It will be interesting to see what this unique challenge to diversify K-content by breaking down boundaries across music genres will bring us.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!