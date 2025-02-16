Victory dedicated to Ha-neul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The K League has kicked off at the earliest point in its history, embarking on an 11-month long season.



New transfer Joo Min-kyu scored two goals towards Daejeon's victory, which was dedicated to the late Kim Ha-neul, who was a fan of the team.



Reporter Park Seon-woo has the story.



[Report]



Football fans who have been waiting for the K League all winter flock to Pohang Steel Yard.



Despite the early start in mid-February, the warm weather fills their faces with excitement.



[Kim Eun-bi & Kim Ji-hyung / Football Fans: "I was worried that the early opening would mean cold weather, but it's warm. And I feel like the energy of victory is coming, so I'm happy."]



[Heo Na-young & Jang Gyeong-seo / Football Fans: "Pohang is forever strong!"]



K League opened the season with a moment of silence mourning the 8-year-old Kim Ha-neul, who was killed by a teacher at school.



After Choi Geon-ju scored the first goal of the season, the Daejeon players performed the goal celebration they had promised before the match.



Choi Geon-ju briefly held back his joy, raised his finger to the sky, and paid tribute to the late Kim Ha-neul.



In the final moments of the second half, new transfer Joo Min-kyu continued Daejeon's goal spree.



As national team coach Hong Myung-bo watched on, Joo Min-kyu scored two goals with his head and feet.



Daejeon achieved a 3-0 victory away at Pohang, ending a 15-year nemesis relationship, while comforting the spirit of the late Kim Ha-neul.



[Joo Min-kyu / Daejeon: "As a parent raising a daughter, my heart aches so much. I'm very happy to be able to console this heartbreaking situation with a victory."]



[Hwang Sun-hong / Daejeon Coach: "I thought of Ha-neul cheering for us, and we said we would give it our all, so I feel that it has brought some comfort."]



All matches held in the southern regions, including Pohang, Jeju and Gwangju, showcased thrilling contests.



With the earliest opening in history, fans responded passionately, signaling a promising season for the K League.



This is KBS News, Park Seon-woo.



