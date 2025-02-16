News 9

Kim Hye-seong as a Dodgers

입력 2025.02.16 (02:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong, who joined the LA Dodgers spring camp, is smoothly adapting amidst the warm welcome from his teammates.

In addition to fierce preparations to secure the starting second baseman position, he has also taken on the unfamiliar outfield training, which has drawn attention.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports from Arizona, USA.

[Report]

Wearing the Dodgers' blue training uniform, Kim Hye-seong started his infield training at second base but suddenly moved to the outfield to continue his training.

To survive the fierce competition for a starting position as a Dodgers, he has actively engaged in preparing for an unfamiliar position.

[Roberts/LA Dodgers Manager: "I just think that, move him around. I think Kim's going to take some balls at second, take some balls at third, take some balls in center field..."]

As a KBO League Golden Glove winner, Kim Hye-seong seamlessly handled the unfamiliar outfield defense and blended into the team.

[Kim Hye-sung/LA Dodgers: "Since my position is not fixed, I think I need to practice anywhere. I think I naturally thought that I am creating my place while doing what I have to do."]

He jokes around with superstar Mookie Betts, a former MLB MVP.

["Let's go Dodgers."]

Kim Hye-seong is adapting quickly, as he even dined with Tommy Edman, with whom he teamed up with two years ago at the WBC.

[Tommy Edman/LA Dodgers: "We got some Korean barbecue for dinner last night.
I took it as the older... the older player kind of just showing him the ropes, and you know, just hoping to help him feel welcomed and comfortable here."]

Kim Hye-seong's recognition has increased to the point where Japanese fans come to the LA Dodgers' spring camp training site.

["I like you~ Hye-sung Kim!"]

Between warm welcomes and fierce competition, Kim Hye-seong's challenge to become the Dodgers' versatile "master key" has begun.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Hye-seong as a Dodgers
    • 입력 2025-02-16 02:32:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

Kim Hye-seong, who joined the LA Dodgers spring camp, is smoothly adapting amidst the warm welcome from his teammates.

In addition to fierce preparations to secure the starting second baseman position, he has also taken on the unfamiliar outfield training, which has drawn attention.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports from Arizona, USA.

[Report]

Wearing the Dodgers' blue training uniform, Kim Hye-seong started his infield training at second base but suddenly moved to the outfield to continue his training.

To survive the fierce competition for a starting position as a Dodgers, he has actively engaged in preparing for an unfamiliar position.

[Roberts/LA Dodgers Manager: "I just think that, move him around. I think Kim's going to take some balls at second, take some balls at third, take some balls in center field..."]

As a KBO League Golden Glove winner, Kim Hye-seong seamlessly handled the unfamiliar outfield defense and blended into the team.

[Kim Hye-sung/LA Dodgers: "Since my position is not fixed, I think I need to practice anywhere. I think I naturally thought that I am creating my place while doing what I have to do."]

He jokes around with superstar Mookie Betts, a former MLB MVP.

["Let's go Dodgers."]

Kim Hye-seong is adapting quickly, as he even dined with Tommy Edman, with whom he teamed up with two years ago at the WBC.

[Tommy Edman/LA Dodgers: "We got some Korean barbecue for dinner last night.
I took it as the older... the older player kind of just showing him the ropes, and you know, just hoping to help him feel welcomed and comfortable here."]

Kim Hye-seong's recognition has increased to the point where Japanese fans come to the LA Dodgers' spring camp training site.

["I like you~ Hye-sung Kim!"]

Between warm welcomes and fierce competition, Kim Hye-seong's challenge to become the Dodgers' versatile "master key" has begun.

This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

자동차도 관세 폭탄…트럼프 “4월 2일부터 부과”

자동차도 관세 폭탄…트럼프 “4월 2일부터 부과”
예고된 미국 ‘상호 관세’…<br>농산물 시장도 영향?

예고된 미국 ‘상호 관세’…농산물 시장도 영향?
조태용-홍장원 엇갈린 주장 …‘진실게임’ 이어지나

조태용-홍장원 엇갈린 주장 …‘진실게임’ 이어지나
[단독] 문상호 “노상원이 ‘나 못 믿나?’…10분 뒤 김용현 전화”

[단독] 문상호 “노상원이 ‘나 못 믿나?’…10분 뒤 김용현 전화”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.