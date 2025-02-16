Kim Hye-seong as a Dodgers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Kim Hye-seong, who joined the LA Dodgers spring camp, is smoothly adapting amidst the warm welcome from his teammates.



In addition to fierce preparations to secure the starting second baseman position, he has also taken on the unfamiliar outfield training, which has drawn attention.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports from Arizona, USA.



[Report]



Wearing the Dodgers' blue training uniform, Kim Hye-seong started his infield training at second base but suddenly moved to the outfield to continue his training.



To survive the fierce competition for a starting position as a Dodgers, he has actively engaged in preparing for an unfamiliar position.



[Roberts/LA Dodgers Manager: "I just think that, move him around. I think Kim's going to take some balls at second, take some balls at third, take some balls in center field..."]



As a KBO League Golden Glove winner, Kim Hye-seong seamlessly handled the unfamiliar outfield defense and blended into the team.



[Kim Hye-sung/LA Dodgers: "Since my position is not fixed, I think I need to practice anywhere. I think I naturally thought that I am creating my place while doing what I have to do."]



He jokes around with superstar Mookie Betts, a former MLB MVP.



["Let's go Dodgers."]



Kim Hye-seong is adapting quickly, as he even dined with Tommy Edman, with whom he teamed up with two years ago at the WBC.



[Tommy Edman/LA Dodgers: "We got some Korean barbecue for dinner last night.

I took it as the older... the older player kind of just showing him the ropes, and you know, just hoping to help him feel welcomed and comfortable here."]



Kim Hye-seong's recognition has increased to the point where Japanese fans come to the LA Dodgers' spring camp training site.



["I like you~ Hye-sung Kim!"]



Between warm welcomes and fierce competition, Kim Hye-seong's challenge to become the Dodgers' versatile "master key" has begun.



This is Lee Mu-hyung from KBS News in Arizona.



